Ebola Watch: Top 7 Ways To Protect Yourself Against The Ebola Virus

Following a new outbreak of the dreaded Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Federal Ministry of Health has directed an increase in surveillance at all entry points into the country.

As an individual however, you are strongly advised to note these Top 7 ways to protect yourself and reduce your risk of infection:

#1: Step Up Personal and Environmental Hygiene

Observe and maintain high standards of personal and environmental hygiene. Keep your body and surrounding environment clean always.

#2: Wash Your Hands Regularly

Most infections – as much as 70% – are believed to be contracted via the mouth, through the hands. You are therefore advised to wash your hands regularly with water and soap, to get rid of germs, bacteria and other viruses.

#3: Use Hand Sanitizers

Use hand sanitizers regularly, where there is no access to clean water, to kill possible germs.

#4: Avoid Close Contact With Sick People

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and ensure that objects used by them are decontaminated and properly disposed.

#5: Avoid Touching Dead Bodies

Avoid touching or washing dead bodies, especially if you’re not properly trained to do so.

#6: Avoid Sick People With Certain Symptoms

Avoid sick people who present certain symptoms such as: bleeding from the eyes, mouth, nose, ear and rectum.

#7: Avoid Raw ’Bush Meat’

The World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated that it is also risky to consume raw ‘bush meat’ such as monkeys and chimpanzees

Remember, Ebola is currently regarded as the deadliest virus on earth, delivering one of the world’s lethal infections, and for which there is no known cure yet.