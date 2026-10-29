Key Points

The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded 10,141 confirmed Bundibugyo Ebola cases and 4,928 deaths.

Genetic testing links Ebola cases in Nigeria and Kenya to the outbreak in the DRC.

The United States will introduce a new travel declaration for international air passengers from November 3.

Health officials have warned that the outbreak could spread further if preparedness remains inadequate.

Main Story

The Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continues to claim lives, with confirmed deaths approaching 5,000 as health authorities intensify efforts to contain the disease across the region.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the DRC had recorded 10,141 confirmed cases and 4,928 related deaths as of October 26. The outbreak has affected eight provinces, with community transmission continuing in several areas.

The figures mean that nearly half of the confirmed cases in the country have resulted in death, highlighting the seriousness of the outbreak and the challenges facing health workers.

Genomic testing has also linked recent Ebola cases in Nigeria and Kenya to the same genetic lineage circulating in the DRC. However, investigators have yet to establish precisely how the Nigerian patient became infected.

The Nigerian patient travelled to Uganda between September 15 and October 3. Kenya’s first identified patient also travelled through Uganda after leaving the DRC. Both patients were reportedly at Entebbe International Airport on October 3.

The genetic findings suggest that the infections are connected to the wider DRC outbreak rather than the separate Ebola cases reported in Uganda earlier in the year.

Nigeria confirmed one imported case on October 20. The patient was subsequently evacuated to Switzerland for medical care. Authorities continue to monitor contacts, while investigations seek to determine the source of infection. Kenya has reported nine confirmed cases and two deaths.

The Issues

One major concern is the continued spread of Ebola beyond known transmission chains in the DRC. Health officials have reported that many new infections cannot be immediately linked to previously identified cases, making contact tracing and early detection more difficult.

The outbreak also demonstrates how international travel can complicate efforts to contain infectious diseases. People may travel across borders before symptoms become obvious, increasing the need for coordinated surveillance and rapid testing.

What’s Being Said

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the risk to Americans remains low, but it is introducing additional travel precautions.

From November 3, 2026, international air passengers travelling to the United States must sign a statement confirming they have not been in the DRC during the previous 21 days. Passengers who have visited the DRC within that period will not be allowed to board flights bound for the United States under the order. The requirement is scheduled to remain in effect through December 18.

Meanwhile, Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya has warned that the outbreak could spread to the United Kingdom and other European countries. He has urged countries across continents to strengthen preparedness and access to treatment.

What’s Next

Health authorities will continue contact tracing, genomic investigations and surveillance across affected countries. Nigeria’s priority remains identifying possible exposures and preventing further transmission.

Bottom Line

The Ebola outbreak is no longer confined to one country. Although the immediate risk varies by location, the growing number of cases and cross-border infections make coordinated international action essential.