Key Points

The World Health Organization says Nigeria has not been officially declared Ebola-free.

The clarification follows the medical evacuation of the country’s confirmed Ebola patient to Switzerland.

Health authorities are continuing to trace and monitor people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Nigeria must complete the required 42-day period without new cases before the outbreak can be declared over.

WHO has urged media organisations to correct headlines that misrepresent its statements.

Main Story

The World Health Organization (WHO) has corrected misleading reports claiming that Nigeria has been declared Ebola-free, stressing that the absence of confirmed cases following the evacuation of the country’s only confirmed patient does not mean the outbreak is officially over.

In a clarification issued on October 26, WHO said Nigeria currently had no confirmed Ebola case following the medical evacuation of the infected patient to Switzerland. However, health authorities were continuing to monitor people who might have been exposed to the virus.

The correction followed reports that misinterpreted a statement by WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Mohamed Janabi, concerning the patient’s evacuation.

Janabi had announced that the patient and her husband, both Swiss citizens, had been evacuated to Switzerland. He said Nigerian medical teams had stabilised the patient’s condition before the transfer.

However, some media reports interpreted the development as an official declaration that Nigeria was Ebola-free.

WHO rejected that interpretation and requested that the misleading headline be retracted and corrected.

The Issues

The confusion highlights an important distinction in public health reporting: having no confirmed cases within a country is not the same as officially declaring an outbreak over.

Under WHO’s outbreak-ending criteria, a 42-day period must pass without new confirmed or probable cases. This represents two incubation periods of 21 days each.

In the case of a patient who recovers, the countdown generally begins after the patient tests negative twice, with the tests taken at least 48 hours apart. In Nigeria’s current situation, WHO has specified that the countdown follows the evacuation of the confirmed case.

The required period is followed by heightened surveillance to help detect any possible new infections.

Until the necessary conditions are met, declaring the country Ebola-free would be premature and could create a false sense of security.

What’s Being Said

WHO emphasised that health authorities were still monitoring 52 contacts who might have been exposed to the virus following the patient’s evacuation.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s October 27 situation report subsequently stated that 62 contacts had been identified cumulatively, with no positive contacts reported at the time of that report. The figures reflect reported contact-tracing updates at different times.

The patient’s evacuation also did not mean Nigerian medical teams had failed to manage the infection. WHO said the medical team successfully treated and stabilised her before the transfer.

The clarification therefore serves two purposes: correcting inaccurate reporting and reminding the public that surveillance must continue even when no confirmed case remains in the country.

What’s Next

Nigerian health authorities will continue monitoring identified contacts, investigating potential exposures and watching for symptoms associated with Ebola.

The authorities must also maintain surveillance throughout the required 42-day period and strengthen their response capabilities in case another suspected infection emerges.

Media organisations have a responsibility to report these developments accurately, particularly when misleading headlines could influence public behaviour or undermine confidence in health authorities.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s Ebola response has reached an important stage, but the outbreak cannot yet be declared over simply because the confirmed patient has been evacuated.

WHO’s clarification is a reminder that accurate health reporting matters. The country must complete the required monitoring period, remain alert to possible new infections and follow established public health procedures before an official declaration can be made.