A record USD 5.4 trillion of world imports now sits behind trade restrictions, but a surge of largely temporary facilitation tied to the Hormuz disruption is keeping goods moving. How much of it lasts is the test.

Trade-restrictive measures now cover USD 5.4 trillion of world imports, the highest level since the World Trade Organisation (WTO) began monitoring in 2009, even as members rolled out a record wave of trade-facilitating actions to keep goods moving through the Strait of Hormuz disruption.

The numbers

The stockpile of import-related restrictive and other non-facilitating measures introduced since 2009 and still in force stood at USD 5.4 trillion as of 30 June 2026, equal to 21.3 per cent of world imports. The export-side stockpile reached USD 1.5 trillion, or 6.3 per cent of world exports. Both are the highest on record, according to the WTO Director-General’s annual overview of developments in the international trading environment.

The flow of new measures is accelerating. WTO members and observers introduced 1,229 trade and trade-related measures in all of 2025, then recorded a further 1,048 in the first half of 2026 alone. The WTO says the rise was broad-based and not confined to the largest economies, a pattern also captured by the Trade Policy Activity Index that WTO and IMF economists updated in July.

Restrictions up, but facilitation is racing ahead

Members introduced 333 new restrictive and other non-facilitating measures in the first six months of 2026, already above the 300 recorded across 2025. Import-related measures covered USD 2.0 trillion (8.0 per cent) of world imports, while export-related measures covered USD 794 billion (3.2 per cent) of world exports.

Facilitating measures grew faster. The 466 new trade-facilitating measures in the first half of 2026 exceed the 391 for the whole of 2025. New import-facilitating measures covered an estimated USD 1.3 trillion, or 5.2 per cent of world imports. Export-facilitating measures reached a record USD 570 billion (2.3 per cent of world exports), more than five times the 2025 level. The WTO attributes much of the jump to temporary actions taken in response to trade disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz situation.

In most sectors reviewed, new facilitating measures covered a larger share of imports than new restrictive ones. The exceptions were electric vehicles and photovoltaic cells, where major economies are competing hard for market share.

Trade remedies and services

Trade remedy use stayed heavy, though the trade affected remains limited. WTO members initiated 391 investigations in 2025, averaging 32.6 a month. The pace rose to 36.3 a month in the first half of 2026, with 218 new investigations, while only 31 remedy actions were terminated. Anti-dumping remained the most frequently used instrument.

On services, members and observers introduced 130 new measures in 2025 and 52 in the first half of 2026, most aimed at facilitating trade or strengthening regulatory frameworks. Industrial and agricultural support also stayed at historically high levels, with governments increasingly framing it around competitiveness, resilience, security of supply and climate goals.

Trade has held up better than expected

The WTO’s Global Trade Outlook and Statistics, released on 8 October 2026, shows global trade proving more resilient than expected despite the Middle East conflict, driven largely by surging demand for AI-enabling goods. The organisation raised its 2026 forecast for merchandise trade volume growth to 3.9 per cent from the 1.9 per cent baseline issued in March. Merchandise trade rose about 15 per cent year-on-year in value terms in the first half.

Services tell a weaker story. Commercial services trade growth is now forecast at 3.3 per cent for 2026, down from 4.8 per cent in March, largely because of the conflict’s impact on transport and travel. In value terms, services trade still rose about 14 per cent year-on-year in the first half.

What’s being said

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala framed the findings as two contrasting trends. She said import tariffs and other non-facilitating measures affect significant shares of global trade and that the stockpile continues to grow, but that members have stepped up efforts to facilitate trade, helping businesses navigate recent disruptions and keep goods flowing across borders.

Okonjo-Iweala noted that electric vehicles and photovoltaic cells were the only exceptions to the facilitation-led pattern, adding that major economies’ competition for market share in those goods “has sparked lots of trade policy debates recently.” She welcomed the facilitating actions and urged members to build on the momentum, stressing that restraint on new restrictions and a continued commitment to open, predictable and transparent trade will be essential for growth, resilience and the multilateral trading system.

Bottom line

The WTO’s data shows a trading system pulling in two directions: a record and growing stock of restrictions on one side, and an unusually large, largely temporary surge of facilitation on the other. With much of that facilitation tied to the Hormuz disruption, the open question is how much of it survives once conditions normalise, while the restrictive stockpile, which only ever accumulates, keeps climbing.