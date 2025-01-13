E-Hailing Drivers In Nigeria Push For Federal Regulation To Streamline Operations

Drivers on platforms such as Bolt, Uber, and Indrive, represented by the Amalgamated Union of App-based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), advocate for federal regulation to address challenges in the e-hailing industry. They believe a nationwide framework will ensure fairness, reduce operational burdens, and create better working conditions.

The South-West Vice President of AUATON, Kolawole Aina, emphasizes the need for federal oversight. He says, “Drivers are overburdened by inconsistent state policies and high taxes. A unified regulatory framework would create a balance that benefits all stakeholders, including drivers, passengers, and the government.”

E-hailing drivers operate in 26 states, including the Federal Capital Territory. Aina highlights that approximately 15 to 17 states have unique regulatory structures, often unfavorable to drivers. These policies focus on revenue generation for the states and app companies, leaving drivers to shoulder the financial and operational pressures.

AUATON argues that a federal regulatory framework will:

Streamline Policies Across States : Address disparities and ensure consistency in regulations.

: Address disparities and ensure consistency in regulations. Reduce Taxation Burdens : Minimize the multiple taxes currently imposed on drivers.

: Minimize the multiple taxes currently imposed on drivers. Enhance Safety Measures: Implement passenger profiling similar to driver assessments to mitigate risks such as kidnappings.

Aina explains, “Safety and fairness are key. A unified framework ensures protection for drivers and passengers alike.”

AUATON, officially registered in 2023 under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, continues to push for fair treatment of drivers. The union represents app-based transport workers, including e-hailing drivers, delivery riders, and others in the online transport sector. The Secretary-General, Ibrahim Ayoade, recalls how the struggle began in 2016 when Uber cut drivers’ income by 40% without consultation, sparking the demand for a collective voice.

Aina calls for a cooperative relationship among app companies, drivers, and government bodies. “We contribute significantly to the economy and pay taxes. It is only fair that our concerns are addressed,” he adds.

AUATON remains committed to achieving equitable policies and continues to push for reforms that protect the interests of all stakeholders in Nigeria’s growing e-hailing industry.