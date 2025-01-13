BREAKING : Lagos State Assembly Impeaches Speaker Obasa, Elects Mojisola Meranda as Successor

The Lagos State House of Assembly has impeached its Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, during a plenary session held earlier today.

The details surrounding his removal remain unclear. In a swift transition, Hon. Mojisola Meranda, representing Apapa Constituency 1, has been elected and sworn in as the new Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The development has generated significant interest among political observers and Lagos residents, with many awaiting further clarification on the events that led to the Speaker’s impeachment.

Details later…