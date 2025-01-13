LIRS Leverages Technology To Simplify Tax Compliance

The Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) announces the adoption of advanced technology to make tax compliance simpler, faster, and more cost-effective for individuals and businesses. Speaking on Channels Television’s Business Incorporated, Abideen Akande, Special Adviser to the Executive Chairman of LIRS, explains that these efforts are aimed at easing the tax process and ensuring greater efficiency.

“We deploy technology to make compliance easier and less expensive for taxpayers. This has been our consistent focus at LIRS,” Akande states.

In 2025, LIRS is enhancing its systems to provide a more seamless digital experience. Taxpayers can expect improved web-based platforms and automated services, reducing the need for manual interactions. Akande highlights that processes such as tax certificate issuance are now automated, saving time and effort for taxpayers.

“Our online platform allows taxpayers to pay taxes, file returns, and access necessary documents from anywhere, minimizing the need for physical visits. This initiative eliminates delays and creates a more efficient system,” Akande adds.

Key technological advancements introduced by LIRS include:

E-Tax Platform : This comprehensive system allows taxpayers to file returns, make payments, and obtain tax clearance certificates conveniently.

: This comprehensive system allows taxpayers to file returns, make payments, and obtain tax clearance certificates conveniently. Eco Fiscal System (EFS) : Launched in late 2023, this platform focuses on automating tax collection in Lagos State’s hospitality sector.

: Launched in late 2023, this platform focuses on automating tax collection in Lagos State’s hospitality sector. Improved Customer Engagement: Real-time support and feedback channels help taxpayers resolve issues and comply with regulations more easily.

These developments align with Nigeria’s broader efforts to modernize tax administration, improving transparency, compliance, and revenue collection.

Through digital transformation, LIRS aims to strengthen its tax administration framework, enhance taxpayer convenience, and build a sustainable revenue base for Lagos State. By reducing bureaucracy and leveraging user-friendly technology, the agency is setting a high standard for public service innovation in Nigeria.