DYQUE Energy launches Nigeria’s first Mega Dealership Programme to scale solar adoption

Keypoints

DYQUE Energy has unveiled an integrated Mega Dealership Programme to streamline billion-naira solar and hybrid power projects across Nigeria.

The initiative, launched at the DYQUE Energy Business Summit 2026 in Lagos, creates a formal ecosystem for dealers, EPC partners, and financiers.

The model introduces a tiered structure including National Distributors, Mega Dealers, and “Supa Dealers” (EPC partners) to handle large-scale deployments.

The framework aims to remove structural bottlenecks by connecting project sourcing with verified financing and professional engineering execution.

Main Story

In a move to industrialize the delivery of renewable energy in Nigeria, DYQUE Energy has launched the nation’s first Mega Dealership Programme.

Announced during the firm’s 2026 Business Summit in Lagos, the program is designed as a structured partnership ecosystem that channels large-scale solar and hybrid power projects through a coordinated network of technology, finance, and execution partners.

The firm’s General Manager, Fang Yu, described the initiative as a fundamental shift in the solar value chain. By integrating “Supa Dealers”—who function as Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) specialists—with financiers and a robust distribution network, DYQUE aims to deliver high-capacity energy solutions more efficiently.

The model is specifically targeted at the Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), and Business-to-Government (B2G) segments, ensuring that large-scale infrastructure projects have a clear path from origination to completion.

The Issues

The primary challenge in Nigeria’s renewable sector has been the “fragmentation” of project delivery. Small-scale installers often lack the financing to scale, while large financiers struggle to find verified, bankable projects. DYQUE’s model seeks to solve this by using its own sales force to identify major projects and then matching them with the appropriate tier of partners. Samson Akejelu, the National Sales Director, noted that this removes the “uncertainty” around project sourcing for EPC partners, allowing them to focus on technical execution rather than resource-heavy business development.

What’s Being Said

“This programme creates a coordinated ecosystem where dealers, EPC partners, and financiers deliver large-scale energy solutions more efficiently,” stated Fang Yu , General Manager of DYQUE Energy.

, General Manager of DYQUE Energy. Samson Akejelu emphasized the efficiency of the model, saying, “Instead of spending resources chasing opportunities, [partners] can access a coordinated pipeline backed by financing.”

emphasized the efficiency of the model, saying, “Instead of spending resources chasing opportunities, [partners] can access a coordinated pipeline backed by financing.” Industry analysts at the summit suggested that this “ecosystem builder” approach could serve as a blueprint for overcoming the structural bottlenecks that have slowed utility-scale solar adoption.

at the summit suggested that this “ecosystem builder” approach could serve as a blueprint for overcoming the structural bottlenecks that have slowed utility-scale solar adoption. Prospective Mega Dealers expressed optimism that the “Mega Dealership” status would provide better protection and margins compared to the current informal market structures.

What’s Next

DYQUE is expected to begin onboarding its first cohort of Mega Dealers and EPC partners immediately to activate its 2026 project pipeline.

The firm will likely focus on B2G (Government) partnerships to support regional electrification goals across various Nigerian states.

Success of the Lagos pilot may lead to an expansion of the summit series to Abuja and Port Harcourt to capture the northern and eastern market clusters.

Bottom Line

By moving from a simple product vendor to a full-scale ecosystem builder, DYQUE Energy is positioning itself to lead the next wave of Nigeria’s energy transition, turning fragmented demand into a billion-naira project pipeline.