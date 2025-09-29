Don Jazzy Reveals Artist Launch At Mavin Records Costs $100K–$300K

Don Jazzy, renowned producer and founder of Mavin Records, has disclosed the heavy investment required to turn new talents into stars. Speaking on the Echo podcast, the 41-year-old music executive said launching a new artist under Mavin typically costs between $100,000 and $300,000 (₦150 million–₦500 million). He clarified that the figure covers only the initial phase of an artist’s first project.

“It’s never just one thing,” Don Jazzy explained. “You can have a great song, but if it’s not marketed properly, it won’t work. At the same time, you can spend a lot of money, but if people don’t connect with it, they don’t connect.”

He emphasized that success requires a combination of strong songs, robust marketing systems, and the artist’s personal drive. “If you want it more than the artist, it doesn’t really work,” he said, adding that great artists go beyond talent by studying why legends like Michael Jackson became icons.

Reflecting on his career, Don Jazzy noted that rising costs nearly pushed him out of the label business after the breakup of Mo’Hits Records in 2012. Encouragement from colleagues and artists convinced him to continue, leading to the creation of Mavin Records, now home to stars such as Rema and Ayra Starr.

Mavin has grown into a global powerhouse. In 2024, Universal Music Group (UMG) acquired a majority stake in the label, five years after it secured a multimillion-dollar investment from Kupanda Holdings.

Today, Mavin’s roster includes Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Johnny Drille, Crayon, Magixx, Bayanni, Boyspyce, DJ Big N, Lifesize Teddy, and Rema. Their smash hit Calm Down featuring Selena Gomez peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and became the first African artist-led track to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. Ayra Starr has also earned a Grammy nomination for Rush in the Best African Music Performance category.