Resident Doctors Give FG 30-Day Ultimatum Over Unmet Demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a 30-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address long-standing welfare and policy concerns affecting its members, warning of possible industrial action if the issues remain unresolved.

The ultimatum formed part of a communiqué released at the end of NARD’s 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference, which was held in Katsina State from September 21 to 26. The document was signed by the association’s President, Dr. Mohammad Suleiman; Secretary-General, Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim, and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Abdulmajid Ibrahim.

Among the key demands are the immediate payment of accumulated promotion arrears, release of corrected professional allowance tables, and the reinstatement of five doctors recently dismissed from the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja. The doctors also pressed for urgent action on the long-delayed review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

“The AGM demands that the Federal Government urgently pay all accumulated promotion arrears owed to our members across all federal institutions within 30 days,” the communiqué stated.

It further directed the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, alongside the management of FTH Lokoja, to reinstate the five sacked doctors within the same timeframe.

The doctors also expressed concern over what they described as excessive and unsafe working hours. With effect from October 1, the association instructed members to desist from undertaking more than 24 consecutive hours of call duty.

“The AGM calls on the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to develop and implement clear, healthy call duty working hours for doctors in line with international best practices,” the statement added.

NARD further decried the rising tide of brain drain, the casualisation of medical personnel, poor hospital infrastructure, and the exclusion of house officers from the civil service scheme. To address worsening manpower shortages, it urged the government to adopt a one-for-one replacement policy in the health sector.

The association maintained that timely government intervention would not only improve doctors’ welfare but also safeguard the delivery of quality healthcare services nationwide.