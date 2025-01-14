Dollar-to-Naira Exchange Rate For 14th January 2025

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the Naira closed at 1665.00 pe $1 on Tuesday, January 14, 2024. Naira traded as high as 1543.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Monday.
What is the dollar-to-naira exchange rate at the black market, also known as the parallel market (Aboki FX)?
See the black market dollar to naira exchange rate for January 14th below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.
How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?
Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):
The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1660 and sell at N1665 on Tuesday 14th January 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).
Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.
Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today
|Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)
|Black Market Exchange Rate Today
|Buying Rate
|N1660
|Selling Rate
|N1665
Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today
|Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)
|CBN Rate Today
|Highest Rate
|N1550
|Lowest Rate
|N1543