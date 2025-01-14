Africa Has The Resources To Drive Its Own Development – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized that Africa possesses the necessary resources, talent, and potential to drive its own development. He called for greater focus on intra-African trade and collaboration to advance the continent’s interests and improve the lives of its people.

Posting on his official X account on Monday, the President highlighted the significance of self-reliance and unity among African nations. He also revealed details of his productive discussions with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, held on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025).

“We have the resources, the people, and the capacity. We must look inward to improve intra-African trade and collaboration to benefit the African people and the continent. The time for Africa is now. We can. We must. We will,” Tinubu stated.

The President departed Abuja on January 11 to attend ADSW 2025, an event hosted by the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed Al Nahyan. Scheduled from January 12 to 18 in Abu Dhabi, the Summit aims to bring together global leaders to promote sustainable development and foster socioeconomic progress.

With the theme ‘The Nexus of Next: Supercharging Sustainable Progress,’ the Summit will serve as a platform for policymakers, business leaders, and civil society to discuss strategies for accelerating the global transition to a sustainable economy. The event aspires to pave the way for a new era of inclusive prosperity and transformative development worldwide.