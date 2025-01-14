Ecobank Champions Sustainability with ‘Kong in a Cage’ Art Installation

Ecobank Nigeria has taken a bold step in promoting sustainability and supporting the creative industry with the unveiling of a striking art installation titled ‘Kong in a Cage’. The piece, crafted entirely from recycled materials by Nigerian artist Toyeeb Ajayi, is currently on display at the Ecobank Pan African Centre in Lagos.

This initiative aligns with Ecobank’s broader commitment to environmental sustainability and the empowerment of Nigerian artists. The bank’s Managing Director and Regional Executive, Bolaji Lawal, highlighted the importance of the installation, stating it represents the bank’s dedication to protecting the environment and promoting creativity.

“Our aim is to highlight the incredible talent of Nigerian artists, providing them with opportunities to showcase their work both locally and internationally,” Lawal said. “The creative sector is an essential driver of economic growth, well-being, and global interconnectedness. At Ecobank, we are committed to investing in the future of our youth, helping to shape a brighter future for Nigeria.”

This latest effort complements Ecobank’s existing sustainability projects, such as the ‘Get Cash for Plastic Bottles’ campaign, which successfully removed over four million plastic bottles from Lagos streets and waterways. The bank also supports tree-planting initiatives aimed at environmental preservation.

The artist, Toyeeb Ajayi, described ‘Kong in a Cage’ as a powerful commentary on humanity’s relationship with the environment. Using reclaimed materials, the installation not only captivates with its creativity but also serves as a call to action for environmental responsibility.

“‘Kong in a Cage’ is more than an artwork—it’s a dialogue about accountability, sustainability, and a renewed respect for our planet,” Ajayi said. “I encourage everyone to reflect on humanity’s impact on the environment and rethink our relationship with the planet.”

The art installation is open to the public on weekends, providing an opportunity for visitors to engage with the thought-provoking piece while considering the vital intersection of art and environmental stewardship.

Through initiatives like this, Ecobank continues to champion sustainability while giving Nigerian artists a platform to amplify their voices and inspire change.