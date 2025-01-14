Midnight Inferno Ravages Nnewi Market, Goods Worth Millions Lost

In the early hours of Tuesday, a devastating fire tore through Ahịa Mgbede market, located opposite the New Motor Spare Parts Market in Nnewi, Anambra State, reducing goods and properties worth millions of naira to ashes.

The inferno, which broke out around 2:15 am, left dozens of shops in ruins, plunging traders into untold anguish as their livelihoods went up in flames. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and despair as victims and sympathizers scrambled to salvage what little they could before firefighters arrived.

A shop owner, identified as Uche, lamented the heavy losses suffered by the business community. “We arrived this morning to find our shops reduced to rubble. The loss is immeasurable, and the emotional toll on everyone here is indescribable,” he said. Uche also recounted an incident where a distraught female trader attempted to harm herself but was restrained and comforted by bystanders.

The Anambra State Fire Service, led by Fire Chief Chukwudi Chiketa, confirmed the incident in a statement. “Firemen and equipment from the Nnewi and Ogidi Fire Stations were immediately deployed following a distress call. Our team fought relentlessly to contain the blaze, but it reignited later this morning. Efforts to fully extinguish the fire are still ongoing,” the statement read.

Although no casualties have been reported, the fire service emphasized the importance of adopting fire safety measures to prevent similar tragedies. “Fire is dangerous but preventable. We urge the public to be cautious and report outbreaks promptly to enable timely intervention,” Chiketa added.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined as investigations continue. Meanwhile, the affected traders are appealing to the government and well-meaning individuals for support to rebuild their businesses and livelihoods.