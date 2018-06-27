Dollar Holds Near One-week Low Against Peers

The United States of America dollar, on Tuesday, June 26, held near a one-week low against a basket of currencies, as investors retreated to the sidelines while concerns grew about an intensifying conflict between the United States and its trade partners, particularly China.

Against a basket of its rivals .DXY, the dollar was broadly flat at 94.32, its lowest in nearly two weeks. So far this month, the index is up 0.34 percent, Reuters reports

The Chinese currency weakened to a fresh six-month low as expectations grew that Beijing will let the yuan weaken more in coming days to soften the impact of trade tariffs by the U.S.

“Currency markets are treading water at the moment because of the trade war concerns and in the near term we think the dollar may gain against the Chinese currency and other rivals,” said Alvin Tan, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.

Risk appetite was broadly muted with relatively safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen JPY=EBS and the Swiss franc CHF=EBS firmly supported, while high-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar AUD=D3 were on the back foot.

With the Chinese yuan in the offshore market CNH=D3 plumbing a fresh six-month low against the dollar, Asian currencies also came under selling pressure with a widely-tracked index following the performance of Asian currencies against the dollar down 0.3 percent on the day.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that coming investment restrictions from the department would not be specific to China but would apply “to all countries that are trying to steal our technology.”

However, that statement was contradicted by White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro, who said that any investment restrictions proposed by the Trump administration would target China and not other countries.