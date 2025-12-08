Doctors Demand Improved Working Conditions, Urgent Reforms In Nigeria’s Health Sector

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners has called for sweeping reforms in Nigeria’s health sector, warning that deteriorating working conditions are undermining service delivery and threatening the stability of the medical workforce.

Speaking at the association’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abeokuta, the National President, Dr Anas Alhaji Idris, said Nigeria’s healthcare system is struggling under the burden of insecurity, burnout, inadequate compensation, and worsening brain drain.

He stressed that a motivated and protected medical workforce is indispensable to national development, adding that “a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

Idris commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to address insecurity but urged governments at all levels to intensify the actions necessary to create an environment where healthcare professionals can thrive.

The association outlined several urgent interventions required to restore confidence in the system and retain skilled professionals:

Immediate implementation of a revised salary structure and retention allowances to boost morale and stem migration of doctors.

Swift conclusion of the long-pending Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to rebuild trust and restore industrial harmony.

Comprehensive insurance coverage for all doctors, given rising occupational hazards including insecurity, workplace violence, and exposure to infectious diseases.

Idris noted that many doctors continue to work under conditions that leave their families unprotected, describing this as “unacceptable for a country that aspires to a robust and sustainable healthcare system.”

“We call on the Federal Government, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and the Ministry of Labour to urgently reconvene and finalise the Collective Bargaining Agreement without further delay,” he said. “Resolving the CBA is a critical step toward stabilising the sector.”

He further appealed to state governments to prioritise the welfare of doctors as part of a broader retention strategy.

Insecurity and Brain Drain

The NEC also identified insecurity as a major driver of medical migration, stating that restoring safety across the country is essential to stabilising healthcare delivery.

“The restoration of security remains central to reversing the medical brain drain,” Idris said. “Doctors must be able to work in an environment where their lives and the lives of their patients are protected.”

The association reaffirmed its willingness to engage with government and stakeholders to build a sustainable and resilient health system. Idris pledged continued advocacy for improved welfare, better working conditions, and enhanced professional development for government-employed doctors.

Other NEC members present at the meeting included the Chief Protocol, Dr Aina Oluwafemi; Secretary-General, Dr Ezekiel Ibrahim Ladan; Vice President 1, Dr Abiodun Ajayi; and several senior officials.