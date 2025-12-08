PenCom Warns Employers, Recovers N32.27bn From Pension Defaulters

The National Pension Commission has announced that it will intensify enforcement of the pension law and impose sanctions on employers who fail to remit workers’ pension contributions.

The Director General of PenCom, Omolola Oloworaran, made this known at a training workshop for accredited recovery agents held in Lagos.

She was represented at the event by the Commissioner of Inspectorate, Samuel Chigozie Uwandu, who said the commission is committed to clamping down on pension defaulters across the country.

PenCom disclosed that it recovered a total of N32.27 billion from defaulting employers between June 2012 and September 2025. The amount includes N15.87 billion in unremitted pension contributions and N16.4 billion in penalties.

The commission also recovered N2.06 billion from 49 employers in the third quarter of 2025 alone, reflecting what industry operators described as stronger enforcement action in recent years.

Oloworaran said persistent failure to remit contributions undermines the contributory pension scheme and stressed that the commission has shifted from persuasion to strict enforcement.

She described every unremitted contribution as a broken promise to Nigerian workers and said recovery agents are central to achieving compliance.

PenCom revealed that it is strengthening collaboration with the Corporate Affairs Commission, the Federal Inland Revenue Service and other regulatory agencies to improve compliance.

The commission also said it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to hold directors and managers of defaulting companies personally accountable, including possible criminal consequences.

The training sessions focused on employer audits, liability computation, negotiation, documentation, evidence management and the use of digital compliance tools.

Oloworaran urged recovery agents to maintain high ethical and professional standards while carrying out their duties and assured them of the commission’s support.