According to reports, Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West in the National Assembly has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport. Melaye who was on his way to Morocco, confirmed the development through a tweet on his tweeter handle.

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in,” it read.

The tweet was posted at 7.32am.

The senator was recently declared wanted by Nigeria Police for alleged gun running charges in Kogi State. He has also been involved in a running battle with the Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahya Bello