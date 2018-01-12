Diamond Bank Recieves ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 Certification

The British Standard Institute (BSI) Group has awarded the prestigious ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 certification to Diamond Bank Plc.

The certification was awarded to the bank after a rigorous process and systems audit by qualified BSI auditors.

The ISO 20000:2011 certification for Service Management System (SMS) is the world’s highest standards of information technology service delivery.

It is a seal of approval that Diamond Bank’s network architecture, software design, security policies, procedures and protective practices conform to global security standards in data and financial service delivery system.

Diamond Bank has continued to lead the digital revolution in the financial services sub-sector through the deployment of cutting edge technology in servicing its customers’ needs and changing lifestyle. It could be recalled that the Bank pioneered the online real-time banking with the Diamond Integrated Banking System (DIBS) in 1992.

It has also remained a key driver of financial inclusion in Nigeria, the effects of which include Diamond ‘Yello, which has over 15 million customers.

The success recorded in driving financial inclusion using mobile technology has led to numerous invitations for strategic partnerships by multilateral international agencies including the IFC, USAID, Women’s World Banking, Shore Cap Exchange and DFID.

Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Bank, Mr Uzoma Dozie, while speaking on the certification, stated that the financial institution’s commitment towards quality IT service delivery was unwavering.

He noted that the bank will continue to pursue and meet world class standard in the provision of IT infrastructure that will enable it deliver unequalled and satisfactory financial services to its millions of customers.

On his part, Chief Information Officer of Diamond Bank, Mr Lanre Bamisebi, said the certification and award have positioned and strengthened Diamond Bank in its quest to continually deploy cutting-edge technological platforms and processes that will enhance its delivery of world class financial services, boost customer satisfaction, meet regulatory requirements and increase staff productivity.

According to him, the bank has also successfully passed her surveillance audit in ISO 27001 for Information security, ISO 22301 for business continuity and PCIDSS for card security, Business Post reports.