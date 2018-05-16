Diamond Bank Grows Income to N203.3billion for 2017 Financial Year

Diamond Bank Plc, last week, released its 2017 financial results released on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, showing mixed fortunes in key performance metrics.

The report showed significant growth in gross earnings which soared by 9% year to year to N203.3 Billion due to increase in interest income but recorded a decrease in profit before tax year-on-year.

Chief Executive Officer, Uzoma Dozie, who commented on the results, said: Diamond Bank made good progress in executing its technology-led retail banking strategy in 2017.

Diamond boss said the bank recorded a plunge in profit following higher operating expenses, although investments in technology are starting to drive operational efficiencies. Total asset increased by 2%, which was mostly driven by marginal improvements recorded in customer deposits.