Wizkid, Davido And Olamide Light Up Lagos As Detty December Kicks Off

Nigerian music heavyweights Wizkid, Davido and Olamide thrilled fans in Lagos on Tuesday night as the annual Detty December festivities gathered momentum, with all three artistes appearing at the same event in a rare crossover moment.

The trio performed at the GTCO End-of-Year Party, a beachside celebration that attracted a large crowd of music lovers, celebrities and industry insiders. Their appearances quickly became one of the standout moments of this year’s festive season in Lagos.

Wizkid took to the stage with selections from his recently released Morayo album, alongside some of his widely known hits. Fans responded with loud sing-alongs, waving phone lights as the performance unfolded. Clips shared online showed sustained excitement as the artiste moved through his set.

Davido followed with a performance that featured several of his popular tracks, drawing cheers and chants from the audience gathered close to the stage. His set added to the energy of the night, with fans reacting enthusiastically to each song.

Olamide also performed, earning strong reactions as he delivered songs that have become staples at live shows in Lagos. His appearance reinforced his long-standing connection with the city’s concert scene and his influence during the festive period.

Several celebrities were spotted at the event, including rapper Falz, who was seen cheering from the front rows. Artistes and guests exchanged greetings around the venue, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. The Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO, Segun Agbaje, also drew attention as he was seen enjoying Wizkid’s performance from the audience.

Wizkid’s appearance comes ahead of his planned return to Lagos for a major concert later in the month. He recently announced that he would headline a show titled GOAT: The Greatest of All Time Experience, scheduled for December 28, 2025, at Tafawa Balewa Square, Marina.

Davido is also expected to headline a Christmas Day concert, while Olamide is set to appear at multiple events across Lagos as the festive season continues.

Detty December has grown into a major cultural and economic fixture for Lagos. Last year, state authorities estimated that the festivities generated about $71.5 million in government revenue, with the hotel sector accounting for a significant share of the inflows.