Turkish Airlines Opens First European Lounge In Edinburgh

Turkish Airlines has opened its first European lounge outside its Istanbul hub at Edinburgh Airport, expanding its premium service offering and strengthening its presence in the European market.

The airline disclosed the development in a statement on Sunday, noting that the lounge was unveiled earlier in December at a ceremony held at Edinburgh International Airport. The Edinburgh facility is Turkish Airlines’ eighth lounge outside Türkiye.

According to the airline, the new lounge reflects its strategy of replicating scaled-down versions of its flagship five-star lounge in Istanbul at key global destinations to deliver a consistent passenger experience.

The Turkish Airlines Lounge at Edinburgh Airport covers 673 square metres and can accommodate up to 149 guests. Facilities include an open buffet with Turkish cuisine, relaxation areas with Wi-Fi and televisions, two prayer rooms, baby care facilities, accessible restrooms and real-time flight information displays.

Speaking at the opening, the airline’s Chief Operations Officer, Akif Konar, said the lounge marks an important milestone in Turkish Airlines’ European operations. He said the investment underscores the carrier’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Europe and bringing its award-winning hospitality closer to passengers.

The Chief Commercial Officer of Edinburgh International Airport, Stephanie Wear, described the lounge as a boost to the airport’s premium travel offering and a sign of Turkish Airlines’ commitment to enhancing passenger experience.

Turkish Airlines currently operates 10 weekly flights between Edinburgh and Istanbul, providing passengers in Scotland with connections to the airline’s global network of 356 destinations across 132 countries.