Elon Musk Becomes First Person Worth $700 Billion After Tesla Stock Options Restored

Elon Musk has officially crossed the $700 billion mark, becoming the first person in history to reach this milestone, after the Delaware Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that had voided Tesla stock options worth $139 billion. Forbes now estimates Musk’s net worth at $749 billion.

The legal battle began in January 2024, when the Delaware Court of Chancery ruled that the process of awarding the 2018 Tesla stock options to Musk was unfair to shareholders, citing his control over Tesla’s board. As a result, Forbes had been discounting the value of those options by 50%. On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that “rescission of the options was an improper remedy,” restoring the full value of the award and adding roughly $69.5 billion to Musk’s fortune.

Tesla remains Musk’s most valuable asset. He holds 12% of the company’s common stock, valued at $199 billion, making his total Tesla holdings $338 billion when combined with the restored stock options. This does not include a separate performance-based pay package awarded in November, which could potentially add up to $1 trillion if Tesla achieves ambitious long-term milestones.

Musk’s second-largest holding, SpaceX, is estimated at $336 billion, based on a private tender offer valuing the company at $800 billion. Analysts suggest that SpaceX, with a potential IPO in 2026 targeting a $1.5 trillion valuation, could ultimately make Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

Currently, Musk’s wealth eclipses that of the world’s second-richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page, by nearly half a trillion dollars, highlighting his dominant position in the global wealth rankings.