FG partners NCDC to unlock North Central mining potential

Keypoints

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development is collaborating with the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) to tap into the region’s vast mineral wealth

is collaborating with the to tap into the region’s vast mineral wealth Minister Dele Alake stated that the ministry’s local value addition policy has already contributed over two billion dollars to the Nigerian economy

stated that the ministry’s local value addition policy has already contributed over to the Nigerian economy The government has successfully organized more than 300 small scale and artisanal miners into cooperatives to curb illegal activities and integrate them into the formal sector

into cooperatives to curb illegal activities and integrate them into the formal sector NCDC Managing Director Dr Cyril Tsenyil proposed the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle to drive sustainable development and leverage shared resources in the sub sector

Main Story

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja Mr Dele Alake who is the Minister of Solid Minerals Development confirmed that the ministry was partnering with the NCDC to unlock the mining potential of the North Central region.

He explained that the initiative aimed to create jobs through mineral processing and other value chain activities within the sector. He further noted that the region had already benefited from policies designed to encourage in-country beneficiation which reduced the export of raw materials and boosted industrial growth.

Alake mentioned that President Bola Tinubu remained focused on building enduring legacies through institutions like the NCDC. He observed that the administration had taken a firm stand against illegal operations reporting that over 300 illegal miners had been arrested with 150 currently undergoing prosecution.

He added that the ministry would support the commission in delivering its mandate while urging leadership to prioritize transparency and effective project execution. Dr Cyril Tsenyil added that the partnership was essential to align efforts across the region and suggested that a Special Purpose Vehicle would be the most effective way to drive investment and development in the mineral sub sector.

The Issues

The primary challenge for the North Central region is the prevalence of illegal mining which deprives the government of revenue and fuels insecurity. Authorities must solve the problem of formalizing artisanal miners by ensuring that the 300 cooperatives already established have access to the funding and technology needed to compete with illegal syndicates. Furthermore while the two billion dollar contribution is significant there is a persistent infrastructure gap in the region that makes mineral processing more expensive than exporting raw ores. To achieve the President’s goal of economic diversification the ministry must now ensure that the proposed Special Purpose Vehicle can attract the private capital necessary to build local smelting and refining plants.

What’s Being Said

“The President Bola Tinubu administration has so far arrested over 300 illegal miners while about 150 including foreigners are currently undergoing prosecution” stated Dele Alake

Dr Cyril Tsenyil emphasized that the partnership is essential to leverage shared resources and drive sustainable development initiatives

emphasized that the partnership is essential to leverage shared resources and drive sustainable development initiatives Lara Owoeye-Wise Special Assistant on Media noted that the visit highlighted the critical role of solid minerals in driving the nation’s broader economic growth

Special Assistant on Media noted that the visit highlighted the critical role of solid minerals in driving the nation’s broader economic growth Mining experts have observed that the North Central is a “mineral belt” that requires specific security interventions to protect legitimate investments

What’s Next

The Ministry and NCDC are expected to finalize the framework for the Special Purpose Vehicle to begin formal mineral exploration and processing projects

to begin formal mineral exploration and processing projects Further arrests and prosecutions of illegal mining syndicates are anticipated as the government intensifies its enforcement of the local value addition policy

are anticipated as the government intensifies its enforcement of the local value addition policy New mineral processing clusters are likely to be commissioned in the North Central region to provide a centralized hub for small scale cooperatives

are likely to be commissioned in the North Central region to provide a centralized hub for small scale cooperatives The NCDC is expected to submit a comprehensive regional mining roadmap to the ministry to align with the federal government’s regenerative economic goals

Bottom Line

The partnership between the Solid Minerals Ministry and the NCDC marks a strategic shift toward regionalized mineral management. By focusing on value addition and the formalization of artisanal miners the government is attempting to turn the North Central’s mineral wealth into a stable engine for job creation and industrialization.