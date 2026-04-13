FCT residents report mixed results following FG pledge for improved power supply

Keypoints

Residents across the Federal Capital Territory have reported a divided experience regarding electricity supply following the expiration of the Minister of Power’s two week improvement deadline

have reported a divided experience regarding electricity supply following the expiration of the two week improvement deadline Business owners in Kubwa, Lugbe, and Bwari noted a slight uptick in supply during the Easter period with some reporting an increase from four to eight hours of daily electricity

noted a slight uptick in supply during the Easter period with some reporting an increase from four to eight hours of daily electricity Other residents in Kuje and parts of the satellite towns lamented persistent outages and weak supply which have forced small businesses to rely on fuel costing up to N1,400 per litre

and parts of the satellite towns lamented persistent outages and weak supply which have forced small businesses to rely on fuel costing up to Minister Adebayo Adelabu previously attributed the expected improvement to positive feedback from gas suppliers and a commitment to repairing gas pipelines

Main Story

In a series of interviews conducted on Sunday in Abuja several residents stated that power supply had marginally improved in their respective neighborhoods.

They explained that areas like Kubwa and Lugbe experienced more consistent electricity during the festive period which provided a temporary reprieve for households and small businesses.

One resident mentioned that the improvement might be linked to the recent N3.3 trillion approval aimed at clearing legacy debts within the power sector. A fashion designer in Kubwa further noted that she was surprised to have overnight electricity for the first time in six months during the Easter break.

However other residents in the FCT stated that they were yet to see any meaningful change in their power supply. They explained that erratic outages continued to cripple small and medium scale enterprises with one restaurant operator reporting that she had been forced to close her business due to the high cost of running generators.

She further noted that while she was initially hopeful after the Minister’s promise nothing had changed in her specific area. A barber in Lugbe added that there was an urgent need for improved infrastructure to ensure steady supply observing that the current situation often prevented him from working for days at a time.

The Issues

The primary challenge for the FCT is the uneven distribution of power which leaves some satellite towns in total darkness while others see modest improvements. Authorities must solve the problem of infrastructure decay in high density areas like Kuje where weak supply often renders electricity unusable for industrial equipment. Furthermore the astronomical cost of alternative energy with fuel prices nearing N1,400 per litre is making small scale businesses less profitable and unsustainable. To fulfill the Minister’s promise across the board the government must now ensure that the “positive feedback” from gas suppliers translates into a stabilized grid that reaches all corners of the territory simultaneously.

What’s Being Said

“I was surprised when I slept with light for the first time in six months during this festive period” stated Mrs Ndidi Obi a fashion designer in Kubwa

a fashion designer in Kubwa Mrs Akugbe Odigie a businesswoman in Kuje observed that the erratic power supply had resulted in increased operational costs and less profitable businesses

a businesswoman in Kuje observed that the erratic power supply had resulted in increased operational costs and less profitable businesses “The situation is crippling small and medium scale enterprises” stated residents who appealed to the Federal Government to look into the matter urgently

Adebayo Adelabu previously apologized to Nigerians for the epileptic power situation and pledged that the ministry would address gas pipeline repairs and supply timelines

What’s Next

The Ministry of Power is expected to provide a status update on the gas pipeline repairs that were supposed to drive the two week improvement plan

is expected to provide a status update on the gas pipeline repairs that were supposed to drive the two week improvement plan Small business unions in the FCT are likely to continue advocating for targeted electricity subsidies or prioritized supply for industrial clusters

or prioritized supply for industrial clusters Further monitoring of the N3.3 trillion debt clearance is anticipated to see if the liquidity injection results in more permanent generation gains

is anticipated to see if the liquidity injection results in more permanent generation gains Residents in underserved satellite towns are expected to remain vocal in their demand for a more equitable distribution of the 4,300MW currently being generated nationally

Bottom Line

The feedback from FCT residents suggests that while the government’s interventions are beginning to register in some areas the “two week” turnaround has not been a universal success. For the many small business owners still paying N1,400 for fuel the promise of improved power remains a target that has yet to be fully realized.