Day 37 live updates: twinning tuesday and wager preparations take over the house – BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 2, 2026

KEYPOINTS

Big Brother introduced Twinning Tuesday, pairing housemates based on their previous switch partnerships.

Wager preparations dominated much of the day, with disagreements emerging over ideas, responsibilities and communication.

Several paired diary sessions revealed fresh tensions surrounding the recent double eviction.

Flora and Oyin expressed frustration over how some housemates handled the evictions of Sultex and Goddessa.

The housemates competed in a Smirnoff Ice sponsored task, with Team Original emerging as the winner.

Abi, Araga, Barry, Flora, Chimsom Chuka, Nomy, Sheba and Yusuf made up the winning Team Original.

Wager rehearsals continued into the night despite disagreements and a brief pause after Araga became unwell.

MAIN STORY

Day 37 in the BBNaija house brought a mixture of bonding, competition, emotional revelations and growing tensions as the housemates adjusted to Big Brother’s theme of “The Switch., The day began with the housemates preparing breakfast after their morning workout, while conversations about recent evictions, strategy and the Most Influential Player Prize Pot continued.

Big Brother then introduced Twinning Tuesday, requiring housemates to coordinate their outfits with the partners they were paired with during the previous day’s switch. The housemates did not have to dress identically but were expected to find similarities and coordinate their colours, patterns, accessories or hairstyles.

While some housemates embraced the bonding exercise, others remained focused on preparing for the upcoming Wager presentation, Wager preparations became one of the biggest sources of tension throughout the day, with Oyin expressing frustration over what she felt was a lack of support from some of the housemates.

THE ISSUES

The recent double eviction continued to affect relationships inside the House, During the paired diary sessions, housemates revisited the departures of Sultex and Goddessa, with some admitting that the evictions changed their relationships and alliances, Flora was particularly upset by the reaction to Sultex’s eviction, accusing some housemates of showing little emotion after his departure.

Oyin also described Sultex as her favourite person in the House and said his eviction affected her deeply, Another major issue was the growing suspicion surrounding Sheba’s MIPOW victory. Flora, Oyin and others questioned whether Sheba’s increased visibility with household chores before the voting was part of a strategy to secure votes.

The Wager also became a source of disagreement. Oyin said she felt some of the more vocal housemates had gone quiet after she received responsibility for the brief, leaving her feeling exposed if the presentation failed, Communication problems continued during the evening rehearsal, with Oyin and Chimsom Chuka having a tense exchange over whether instructions and ideas were being properly understood.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The paired diary sessions gave housemates an opportunity to speak openly about their relationships and the changing dynamics in the House, Araga described Goddessa’s eviction as painful but said shaving his head after the eviction gave him a sense of a fresh start. He also reflected on his complicated history with Sultex while praising him as a talented performer.

Bells said she was surprised by both evictions and praised Sheba for her work as Head of House, Flora described Sunday’s double eviction as the saddest moment of the season so far and criticised the reactions of some housemates, Ricky said he entered the House expecting more fun but found many housemates to be calculating and concerned about their image. He also admitted that he now feels more comfortable being himself.

The relationship between Temi Nkem and Tram also came under discussion. Tram admitted that his kiss with Temi Nkem was a mistake and said he has a partner outside the House, Later, conversations about loyalty and betrayal continued, with Sheba, Temi Nkem, Tram, Flora and others discussing whether certain housemates were using relationships strategically.

WHAT’S NEXT

The housemates now have to focus on completing their Wager presentation while managing the disagreements that have emerged within the group, The Twinning Tuesday task may also influence relationships as housemates continue exploring their switch pairings and forming new alliances, Meanwhile, the successful Team Original members will have the confidence of a sponsored-task victory as the competition continues.

With Wager preparations still underway and tensions surrounding loyalty, strategy and recent evictions unresolved, the coming days could bring further confrontations, The housemates will also have to remain careful about rule violations and their overall performance, especially after previous deductions from the season’s prize money.

BOTTOM LINE

Day 37 showed that the BBNaija housemates are entering an increasingly strategic phase of the competition, Twinning Tuesday encouraged bonding, but the day’s diary sessions exposed unresolved feelings over the recent evictions, while Wager preparations revealed disagreements over leadership and teamwork, Team Original secured the Smirnoff Ice sponsored task, but the biggest challenge remains ahead, whether the housemates can put their differences aside long enough to deliver a successful Wager.