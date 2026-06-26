Davido returns with first single of 2026

Key points

Davido has released his first song of 2026, titled I Know Who I Be.

The track features South African artistes Jazzwrld and GL_Ceejay.

The song is available on major streaming platforms.

The release marks Davido’s return to solo music after a relatively quiet period.

Main story

Nigerian singer Davido has released his first single of 2026, I Know Who I Be, marking his return with new music after a period of limited solo releases.

The Afrobeats star announced the release on his social media platforms on Friday, confirming that the song is now available on major streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

The track features South African artistes Jazzwrld and GL_Ceejay, highlighting the growing trend of cross-border collaborations between African musicians.

I Know Who I Be is built around a high-energy sound and represents the first collaboration between Davido and Jazzwrld. The release adds to the increasing musical exchanges between Nigerian and South African artistes, which have become a prominent feature of the African music industry in recent years.

The single also signals the beginning of Davido’s 2026 music campaign, with fans anticipating further releases from the award-winning singer.

The issues

Cross-border collaborations are becoming increasingly important in African music as artistes seek to expand their audiences beyond their home markets.

For established acts such as Davido, collaborations with emerging and regional talents can help strengthen their presence across the continent while introducing new sounds to global audiences.

The release also comes at a time when Afrobeats continues to grow internationally, creating greater opportunities for partnerships between artistes from different African countries.

What’s being said

“The song is available on all major streaming platforms.” — Davido

What’s next

Industry observers and fans will be watching to see whether I Know Who I Be becomes Davido’s first major chart success of 2026 and whether the singer follows the release with a larger project later in the year.

Bottom line

With I Know Who I Be, Davido has kicked off his 2026 music releases through a collaboration that reinforces the growing ties between Nigeria’s Afrobeats scene and South Africa’s music industry.