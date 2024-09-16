Dangote Says He Isn’t Selling Petrol To NNPCL At N898

Dangote denied selling petrol to NNPC Limited for N898, according to an official statement in response to the privatized state oil company’s public disclosure.

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement attributed to NNPCL spokesperson, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, that we sell our PMS at N898 per litre to the NNPCL,” Dangote Group spokesperson Anthony Chiejina stated.

Chiejina stated that the NNPCL statement is both deceptive and mischievous, with the intention of undermining the milestone success accomplished today, September 15, 2024, in tackling energy shortage and instability, which has plagued the economy for the past 50 years.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard this malicious statement and await a formal announcement on the pricing, by the Technical Sub-Committee on Naira-based crude sales to local refineries, appointed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, which will commence on October 1, 2024, bearing in mind that our current stock of crude was procured in dollars”.

It should also be noted that we sold the products to NNPCL in dollars with a lot of savings against what they are currently importing, the official statement reads.