Dangote Refinery: Fuel price remains unchanged to support economic stability

Keypoints

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited has confirmed that the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) remains the same.

The refinery stated that its ex-depot price for the product has not been changed.

Management is maintaining current prices to cushion the domestic economy against external market shocks.

The decision to absorb cost pressures aims to moderate inflationary risks and promote energy affordability across Nigeria.

The public has been advised to rely only on official statements for accurate information regarding pricing and operations.

Main Story

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited has announced that the ex-depot price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) remains unchanged.

By sustaining its current pricing structure, the refinery aims to reaffirm its commitment to stability within the domestic energy market. The company indicated that this move is designed to cushion the wider Nigerian economy against the volatility of external shocks and ongoing global uncertainties.

The refinery is currently absorbing prevailing cost pressures to help moderate inflationary risks and ensure that petroleum products remain affordable for the public.

This strategy is part of a broader dedication to maintaining a steady supply of high-quality petroleum products while supporting national objectives of energy security and price stability. The refinery continues to prioritize uninterrupted supply to the Nigerian market during this period.

The Issues

Prevailing cost pressures are being absorbed by the refinery to prevent price hikes for domestic consumers.

External shocks and global uncertainties continue to create a volatile environment for energy pricing.

Maintaining price stability is a key factor in managing wider inflationary risks within the national economy.

What’s Next

The refinery intends to continue its current pricing to support national objectives of energy security.

Official channels will remain the primary source for any future updates regarding operational changes or price adjustments.

Supply levels are expected to remain steady to ensure uninterrupted availability of PMS across the country.

Bottom Line

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has maintained its ex-depot PMS price to shield the Nigerian economy from external cost pressures and ensure domestic energy affordability.