Dangote Refinery Expands Fuel Exports To Three African Countries

In recent weeks, Dangote Refinery has successfully exported Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to several African countries, including Cameroon, Angola, Ghana, and South Africa, marking a significant achievement for the company.

This was disclosed by Devakumar Edwin, the Vice President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, during a meeting with a delegation from the Japanese Business Community in Nigeria, led by Japan’s Ambassador-designate to Nigeria, Suzuki Hideo.

According to a statement released on Sunday by the company’s spokesman, Anthony Chiejina, Edwin confirmed that the refinery’s products meet international standards and are already being exported globally.

“In recent weeks, we’ve exported petrol to Cameroon, Ghana, Angola, and South Africa, among others. Diesel has gone all over the world, and jet fuel is being heavily exported to European markets. Our products are already making their mark internationally,” Edwin stated.

The Dangote Refinery, the largest single-train refinery in the world, is a project conceived and financed by Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote. Edwin took pride in the fact that the refinery was designed and built by Nigerians to serve both local and international markets.

He emphasized that Dangote Industries Limited had acted as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor, incorporating cutting-edge technologies from across the globe to ensure that the facility meets the highest standards.

Edwin also highlighted the significant collaboration with Japanese technology, noting that several Japanese-made equipment were used in the refinery and the associated fertiliser plant.

He expressed the company’s openness to future collaborations, especially with Japan, a leader in technological innovation. “We always seek the latest technology in any business we engage in. For instance, our cement plant laboratory is managed by robots. With Japan’s focus on technological innovation, there is ample scope for cooperation and supplying various types of technology,” Edwin noted.

The Vice President further elaborated on the long-term benefits of the Dangote Petrochemical project, stating that it would boost investment in downstream industries, create jobs, generate tax revenues, and reduce foreign exchange outflows. By leveraging Africa’s vast crude oil resources to produce refined products locally, the Dangote Group aims to create a virtuous cycle of industrial development and economic prosperity for Nigeria.

Edwin also mentioned the refinery’s expanding polypropylene section, which would help reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported polypropylene, a material essential in industries such as packaging, textiles, and automotive manufacturing. The refinery’s products are already in high demand globally, reinforcing Nigeria’s growing industrial capacity.

During the visit, the Japanese delegation expressed admiration for the refinery and the petrochemicals complex, praising the technological advancements they observed. Takashi Oku, the Managing Director of the Japan External Trade Organisation, remarked that the refinery exemplifies Nigeria’s technological progress and its strategic position as Africa’s gateway.

“We had heard about the excellence of the Dangote Refinery through the media, but seeing it in person has left us truly amazed by its vastness and grandeur. It demonstrates that Nigeria’s population is not only growing but also advancing in technology,” Oku stated.

He emphasized that the refinery stands as a remarkable achievement and an ideal introduction to Nigeria for the global community.

The Managing Director of Itochu Nigeria Limited, Masahiro Tsuno, also lauded the size and automation of the refinery, describing it as a “miracle” and one of the wonders of the world.

“I’ve seen many standalone refineries across the globe, including in Vietnam and the Middle East. However, the size of a refinery built by one single investor is probably a miracle in the world,” Tsuno remarked, adding that his company would seek to collaborate with Dangote Refinery in various sectors, including polypropylene and other petroleum products.