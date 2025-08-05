Dangote Cement Share Price Hits 52-Week Peak, Market Valuation Approaches ₦10 Trillion

Dangote Cement Plc has achieved a new milestone as its stock price reached a 52-week high on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), driven by impressive earnings and increased investor appetite.

At the start of the trading week, Dangote Cement’s stock surged by 9.22%, settling at ₦577 per share. This rally followed the release of the company’s stellar half-year earnings, which significantly lifted investor sentiment and boosted transaction volumes.

Trading data from the NGX showed that 2.904 million shares were exchanged, with a total market value of ₦1.583 billion. As a result, the company’s total market capitalization climbed to ₦9.736 trillion, based on its 16.873 billion outstanding shares—marking its highest valuation in over a year.

According to its half-year financial report for 2025, Dangote Cement recorded a remarkable earnings jump to ₦520.5 billion. This figure represents a 174.1% increase over the ₦189.9 billion the company reported during the same period last year.

Market analysts attributed this earnings surge to improved pricing strategies in the domestic market, controlled operational costs, and favorable foreign exchange gains. These factors helped offset challenges in its Pan-African operations, which have continued to face macroeconomic pressures.

Analysts at CardinalStone Securities, in their latest commentary, noted: “Cement prices are likely to remain elevated due to strong local demand and rising infrastructure investments. Domestic sales volume is poised to grow as both public and private sector projects gain momentum. Additionally, the company’s export activity is expected to strengthen.”

They added that cost management measures—including optimized procurement strategies and enhanced energy efficiency—are contributing to stronger margins. The cement giant has also made strides in logistics optimization through the phased deployment of 1,600 compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered trucks.

These trucks are expected to significantly reduce transportation costs over the next few quarters, further enhancing Dangote Cement’s bottom-line performance.

Looking ahead, industry watchers anticipate continued positive momentum, underpinned by Nigeria’s construction drive, infrastructure projects, and sustained corporate investment in building materials. The company’s ongoing expansion efforts are also seen as a catalyst for further revenue growth and market dominance.