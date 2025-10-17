Dangote Cement Market Value Exceeds ₦10 Trillion As Stock Hits 52-Week High

Dangote Cement Plc’s market valuation crossed the ₦10 trillion threshold on Thursday, marking a new milestone for the cement giant as investors’ demand pushed the share price to a 52-week high.

The company’s stock climbed by 2.42% to ₦599.80 per share, with over 1.695 million units valued at ₦1.003 billion traded on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). This performance lifted Dangote Cement’s market value to ₦10.12 trillion, reflecting a 4.31% gain since the start of the week.

Investors’ optimism stems from expectations ahead of the company’s upcoming financial disclosures. The Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on October 30, 2025, to review the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, and other corporate matters.

In line with regulatory compliance, Dangote Cement announced the commencement of a closed trading period effective October 1, 2025, which will last until 24 hours after the Q3 results and board resolutions are made public.

The company clarified that during this period, insiders or any individuals in possession of material non-public information are prohibited from trading the company’s securities.

Dangote Cement’s consistent upward trajectory reinforces its position as Nigeria’s most valuable listed company, with analysts projecting sustained investor interest pending the Q3 earnings release.