Dangote Cement Market Capitalisation Falls Below ₦9 Trillion

Dangote Cement Plc, the largest listed company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), has seen its market valuation fall to ₦8.71 trillion after sustained selling pressure dragged its stock lower.

At Friday’s close, the cement giant’s share price stood at ₦516.20 after 551,027 units worth ₦286.85 million exchanged hands. The drop translated into a ₦199.1 billion loss in market value week-on-week.

The NGX data revealed that Dangote Cement, with 16.873 billion shares outstanding, saw its market capitalisation slip below the ₦9 trillion threshold. Despite the decline, the company maintains a low free float of just 4.79%, which has historically helped dampen volatility.

Majority ownership remains concentrated with Dangote Industries Limited holding 87.28%, followed by Stanbic IBTC Nominees (5.43%), while directors collectively control the balance.

Despite the market setback, Dangote Cement posted a strong financial performance for the first half of 2025, recording ₦520.46 billion in profit—up from ₦189.90 billion in the same period of 2024.