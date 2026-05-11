Dangote Cement becomes NGX’s most valuable company at ₦18.4tn

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 11, 2026

Key Points

Dangote Cement’s market capitalisation rose to ₦18.358 trillion after its shares hit a record high

The cement company overtook MTN Nigeria and BUA Foods as the NGX’s most valuable listed firm

Strong Q1 2026 earnings and investor demand drove the rally in the stock

Main Story

Dangote Cement Plc has emerged as the most valuable listed company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) after its market capitalisation climbed to ₦18.358 trillion at the close of trading on Friday.

The development followed a sharp rally in the company’s share price, which rose by 12.16% over the last five trading sessions to an all-time high of ₦1,088 per share.

Trading data from the NGX showed that investors exchanged 5.46 million shares valued at ₦5.903 billion during Friday’s session as bargain hunters intensified buying activity in the stock.

The surge in Dangote Cement’s valuation pushed it ahead of MTN Nigeria and BUA Foods, both of which had previously overtaken the cement manufacturer in market capitalisation rankings since 2025.

MTN Nigeria’s market value declined sharply to ₦16.819 trillion amid investor concerns over the threat of licence revocation by lawmakers, while BUA Foods closed relatively flat at ₦17.406 trillion.

Dangote Cement’s strong rally comes amid improved investor sentiment following the release of its first-quarter 2026 financial results, which showed significant growth across major earnings indicators.

The company reported revenue of ₦1.198 trillion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, representing a 20.45% increase from ₦994.7 billion recorded during the same period in 2025.

Profit after tax surged by 53.46% to ₦321.1 billion, while earnings per share rose to ₦19.14 from ₦12.29 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Analysts said disciplined cost management and operational efficiency contributed significantly to the company’s improved profitability despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges. Corporate filings also showed that Dangote Industries Limited controls 86.65% of Dangote Cement, while Stanbic Nominees holds 5.48%.

The Issues

The latest surge in Dangote Cement’s valuation highlights renewed investor appetite for fundamentally strong industrial stocks amid ongoing volatility across Nigeria’s broader equities market.

Market analysts say investors are increasingly rewarding companies with strong earnings resilience, pricing power, and effective cost management capabilities in a high-inflation environment.

The sharp decline in MTN Nigeria’s market value also reflects growing market sensitivity to regulatory risks, particularly for companies operating in highly regulated sectors such as telecommunications.

The development further underscores the growing influence of industrial and manufacturing stocks on the Nigerian equities market as investors seek protection against inflation and currency depreciation.

What’s Being Said

“The company’s revenue growth was achieved with disciplined cost control,” Cowry Asset Management Limited said in its earnings note on Dangote Cement.

“Profitability expansion reflects strong operational leverage and resilient demand fundamentals in the cement business,” the investment firm added.

Independent market analyst Taiwo Bello said the market is currently rewarding companies with strong earnings visibility and stable balance sheets.

“Investors are moving aggressively into stocks that can preserve value and sustain earnings growth despite economic uncertainty,” Bello said.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to monitor Dangote Cement’s subsequent quarterly earnings performance and dividend outlook

Market attention will remain on regulatory developments affecting MTN Nigeria and other major listed firms

Analysts expect continued interest in industrial and infrastructure-related stocks as portfolio diversification increases

The Bottom Line: Dangote Cement’s rise to the top of the NGX valuation rankings reflects how strongly investors are prioritising earnings strength, operational efficiency, and defensive industrial plays in Nigeria’s uncertain macroeconomic environment.