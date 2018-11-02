Daikin Unveils Africa’s First Inverter Air conditioning System with Green Refrigerant; R-32

New system offers high energy efficiency and performance with less global warming impact

Daikin the world’s leading manufacturer of heating, cooling and refrigerant products, announced the launch of the world’s first R-32 Inverter Split Wall Mounted unit, specially designed for the African market conditions, testifying to Daikin’s commitment to develop environmentally friendly products by using an alternative refrigerant to R-22 with zero ozone depletion potential and lower global warming potential than R-410A.

The African countries, as they ratified the Montréal Protocol, must phase down ozone depletion materials to nearly zero by 2030, including the R-22 refrigerant used for A/C equipment.

Although a limited amount (2.5%) of ozone depleting refrigerants will remain available between 2030 and 2040 for servicing already installed A/C and refrigeration equipment, it will not be sufficient to replenish the needs of old equipment, unless conversion to alternative refrigerants in new equipment is implemented soon. The Montreal Protocol also includes drastic reduction steps between 2015 and 2030 for all HCFCs. Considering the lifetime of equipment, Daikin believes it is crucial to start using non-ozone depleting refrigerant on new A/C as soon as possible.

Sana Hamdani, DX Product Manager, Daikin MEA, said: “Daikin split ranges will be using low GWP and zero ODP refrigerant R-32, in combination with the unique Daikin Swing compressor, to offer the highest real-life energy efficiency and to minimize the impact to the environment. Casing design and other specifications have been improved, such as the voltage range and sound level, etc., to enhance the customer experience and offer the most powerful, efficient and reliable cooling.”

The new range GTKL-TV1 series offers powerful and efficient cooling performances with the best built-in voltage protection. It can withstand the widest voltage range from 160-265V for an AVS free operation. Anti-corrosion protection is offered as standard and the robustness of this unit has been designed for Africa.

“Designed to meet the constraining requirements of the African market, the newly developed Daikin air conditioner will exceed the end-user expectations by offering a year-round powerful and efficient cooling without compromising on the design, comfort or reliability. Leading by example, Daikin has decided to launch this new series using the best available technology to minimize the impact on the environment,” said Robert Kagabo, Department Manager- Africa Sales; Daikin MEA.

“Daikin’s inverter technology is highly suitable for the climate across the Middle East and Africa which sees variable temperatures across the year, and even across the day. The smart inverter technology is manufactured to provide users with continuous adjustment of the unit’s capacity through variable speed as needed without stopping its operation, whereas traditional systems regulate temperature by switching the compressor on and off, which results in temperature fluctuations.

Daikin success is in large part due to the great understanding and relationship we have with our dealers, especially in Africa. It was imperative for us to go into these new markets with our partners as the local knowledge they have about the region, the target demography and their respective requirements, are instrumental to us to develop and maintain high-quality products and services suitable for the region,” explained Abbas Mohamed Miraj, Regional Director – Africa & Near East Sales at Daikin MEA.

Mr. Suraj Rupani, Promoter for Panaserv Nigeria Limited, the authorized distributor of Daikin in Nigeria, emphasized that the new technology incorporated into the GTKL-TV1 series air conditioners boast the reliability and unparalleled quality than the Nigerian consumer has come to expect from Daikin products, and incorporates functionality that is beneficial given the unique requirements of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian consumer is highly sophisticated when it comes to new technology, and inverter technology combined with a more environmentally friendly refrigerant will bring more effective cooling and lower running costs. The brand speaks to the quality of the product, and the new series of air conditioners is a huge win for Nigerian consumers,” he added.

The launch event took place in Lagos, with the presence of our media partners, Panaserv and Daikin Management, key customers and dealers across Nigeria.