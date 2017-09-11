Customs Tin-can Command Nets N183billion in Eight Months

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Tin-can Island Command, has, said it generated the sum of N183 billion as revenue in the last eight months.

The Customs Area Controller, Bashir Yusuf, who disclosed this, said the development is sequel to the coordinated activities of officers and men of the command.

He said the revenue for August alone stood at over N28 billion which is the highest in the annals of the command.

He revealed that the command generated the sum of N183 billion between January and August, 2017 as against N156 billion garnered during the same period. This, he said, was despite the global economic recession.

He said, “It therefore implies that, but for the exclusion 41 items from the Forex window, the command could have doubled its revenue profile.”

The command has had a sustained high revenue profile since the beginning of the year, a feat that the controller attributed to deliberate creative policies aimed at blocking all areas of revenue loss.