Customs seize ₦98.3m smuggled PMS, Donkey Skins in Adamawa, Taraba

Key points

Nigeria Customs intercepts contraband worth ₦98.3m in Adamawa and Taraba within six weeks.

Seizures include over 32,000 litres of PMS, donkey skins, pharmaceuticals, and second-hand clothing.

Service vows crackdown on smuggling, citing threats to economy, health, and national security.

Main story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted smuggled petroleum products, donkey skins, and other contraband valued at ₦98.375 million across Adamawa and Taraba states over six weeks.

The Area Controller, Assistant Comptroller General Aminu Tako, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Wednesday, attributing the success to intensified intelligence-led operations targeting smuggling routes in the region.

According to him, the seizures were made at multiple locations between February and April 2026.

He revealed that on February 26, operatives intercepted 43 jumbo sacks of second-hand clothing, along with cartons and packages of unregistered pharmaceutical products along the Savannah-Numan axis.

Subsequently, on March 12, officers seized 509 pieces of raw donkey skins and 460 kilogrammes of dried donkey meat along the Mubi-Sangere axis, highlighting concerns over illegal wildlife trade.

Further operations led to the interception of large quantities of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, across several border corridors.

On March 13, 110 jerrycans of PMS were seized along the Likitaba-Gembu axis in Taraba State, followed by additional interceptions of 520 jerrycans of PMS and 112 jerrycans of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) on March 15 along the Mubi-Sahuda axis.

On March 17, officers intercepted another 482 jerrycans of PMS along the Maiha-Belel route, while the latest seizure on April 11 involved 176 jerrycans and three 220-litre drums of PMS along the Toungo-Ganye axis.

“In total, 1,288 jerrycans and three drums containing approximately 32,860 litres of PMS, alongside 2,800 litres of AGO and other items, were seized,” Tako said.

The issues

Border communities in Adamawa and Taraba have long been identified as hotspots for smuggling due to porous borders and difficult terrain.

The illegal export of petroleum products, in particular, remains a major concern, driven by price disparities between Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

In addition to economic losses, smuggling of wildlife products and unregulated pharmaceuticals raises serious concerns about biodiversity conservation, public health, and national security.

What’s being said

Aminu Tako warned that the Service would maintain zero tolerance for smuggling activities under his command.

“Offenders will face seizure of goods, arrest, and prosecution without exception,” he said.

He emphasised that such illegal activities undermine economic stability and pose risks to public safety.

The Customs boss also urged individuals involved in illicit trade to embrace legitimate business ventures, reiterating the agency’s dual mandate of facilitating lawful trade while enforcing compliance.

He commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, and other security agencies for their support in strengthening enforcement operations.

What’s next

The Nigeria Customs Service is expected to intensify surveillance and intelligence-driven operations across border communities to curb smuggling activities.

Further arrests and prosecutions may follow as investigations continue into the seized consignments and associated networks.

Collaboration with other security agencies is also likely to be strengthened to address cross-border criminal activities.

Bottom line

The latest seizures underscore the scale of smuggling activities in Nigeria’s border regions and the ongoing efforts by Customs to combat them. Sustained enforcement, coupled with regional cooperation, will be critical in addressing the economic and security risks posed by illicit trade.