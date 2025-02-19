Customs MMIA Intercepts Passenger with Cannabis at Airport, Handover Suspect to NDLEA

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Area Command has intercepted a passenger coming from Canada, attempting to smuggle 142 parcels of Cannabis, otherwise called Canadian Loud, valued at N290 million, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Effiong Harrison, disclosed this on Thursday, 18 February 2025, shortly after the seizure was made.

According to him, customs officers identified the suspect during routine profiling due to his suspicious behavior, prompting a search that led to the discovery of the illicit substance concealed in his luggage.

The CAC emphasised the significance of the seizure stating, “such substances pose a significant security risk and negatively impact our youths and economy.”

He reeaffirmed the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to national security and the suppression of smuggling, stressing that officers remain resolute in tackling illicit drug trafficking.

Comptroller Harrison stated that in line with the Comptroller General of customs, Adewale Adeniyi’s policy thrust of cooperation and collaboration, the Command is handing over the seized drugs, the suspect and his passport to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA for further investigation and necessary action.

Receiving the suspect and contraband, the Commander of Narcotics and Head of Operations, MMIA Command Muhammad-Tukur Ahmad commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its continued collaboration with the agency in safeguarding the country from drug-related crimes and economic sabotage.

“We assure the public of a thorough investigation to uncover all individuals connected to this case. Drug interceptions have been recorded at this airport before, and we will ensure those responsible are brought to justice. The public will be informed of the investigation’s outcome in due course,” Ahmad said.