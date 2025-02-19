Jonathan Calls For Special Fund For Sports Legends

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for the establishment of a special fund to support Nigerian athletes throughout their careers and post-retirement, ensuring they are not left in hardship after bringing glory to the nation.

Jonathan made the appeal on Monday during the groundbreaking ceremony of a 25,000-capacity stadium in Igbogene, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, as part of activities marking Governor Douye Diri’s five years in office. The event was attended by top dignitaries from within and outside the state.

Addressing the gathering, Jonathan stressed the importance of financial security for sportsmen and women who have won medals for Nigeria, lamenting that many athletes who once brought honour to the country are later neglected.

“Developing sports is not just about winning medals. It saddens me to see athletes who have represented Nigeria at international competitions like the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics celebrated briefly and then forgotten. Many of them struggle to survive after their careers, which discourages young talents from fully committing to sports,” he said.

He urged sports administrators at both national and state levels to establish a well-managed fund dedicated to the welfare of retired athletes.

“As a country, we must ensure that those who have made Nigeria proud are taken care of for life. A properly managed fund should be set up so that no athlete who has brought honour to the nation ends up as a beggar,” Jonathan added.

He further called on the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) to consider implementing the initiative at the federal and state levels, emphasizing that such a move would encourage young men and women to dedicate their skills and lives to sports.

Commending Governor Douye Diri for his vision and commitment to the development of Bayelsa State, Jonathan expressed optimism that the stadium project would be completed within the 24-month timeline.

“I am hopeful that by February 2027, I will accompany President Bola Tinubu to commission this sports complex. Congratulations to you, my governor, and to everyone involved in making this project a reality,” he stated.

In his remarks, Governor Douye Diri highlighted the significance of the stadium, describing it as an Olympic-standard facility capable of hosting 25,000 spectators. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to advancing sports and infrastructural development in Bayelsa, saying the state is making history with the landmark project.