Customs Board Approves Four DCGs, Twelve ACGs, Promotes 3,312 Senior Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service Board has approved the appointment of four Deputy Comptroller-Generals, twelve Assistant Comptroller-Generals, and the promotion of 3,312 senior officers across various ranks, in a sweeping move to strengthen leadership capacity and deepen equity within the Service.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday 2 September, 2025, and signed by the National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Assistant Comptroller of Customs Abdullahi Maiwada, the decision was taken at the 63rd regular meeting of the Board held on Tuesday, 2nd September 2025, and chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

The Board, according to the statement, explained that the appointments followed vacancies created by recent retirements and were made in strict compliance with the Federal Character Policy as provided in Section 14(4) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

The newly decorated officers who were elevated to the rank of DCG are: AB Mohammed (North-West), GO Omale (North-Central), OC Orbih (South-South), and D Nnadi (South-East). The new ACGs include MP Binga (North-East), CA Awo (South-East), AB Shuaibu (North-Central), AT Abe (North-West), K Mohammed (North-West), B Mohammed (North-West), TM Daniyan (North-Central), B Oramalugo (South-East), OP Olaniyan (South-West), B Olomu (South-West), IK Oladeji (South-West), and CC Dim (South-East).

In the same vein, 3,312 officers were promoted across various senior ranks. In comparison, 202 junior officers were also elevated from Assistant Inspector (AIC) to Customs Assistant I (CAI) at the Service’s 6th Management Meeting held on 29th August 2025. The Board stated that the exercise underscores its commitment to merit-based career progression and the recognition of outstanding performance.

He also reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity, transparency, and excellence, while appreciating the guidance of the Minister of Finance.