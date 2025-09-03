Customs, Police Pledge Stronger Synergy As Comptroller Awe Lauds Sister Agency Support

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Murtala Muhammad Airport Command (MMAC), Comptroller Michael Awe, has credited the Command’s recent successes to close collaboration with sister security agencies, describing synergy as critical to safeguarding Nigeria’s national interest.

He remarked on Tuesday, 2 September 2025, during a courtesy visit to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 Headquarters, Lagos, AIG Adegoke Fayoade.

According to him, “No agency can do it alone, so we must collaborate for efficiency and to serve Nigeria better. Before now, we already had an existing relationship, so what we are doing is building on that foundation to achieve a unified purpose.”

The Customs boss noted that strategic reforms implemented at MMAC under his leadership have yielded remarkable results, including interceptions of drugs, arms and ammunition, and military accoutrements.

“The rejigging of our system has led to the interception of illicit items, while our revenue figures have grown from ₦7 billion to over ₦21 billion within a short time. These results are only possible with the support of sister agencies”, he stated.

In his response, AIG Fayoade reaffirmed the Police’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Customs and other security partners.

“We have always worked together, and today’s visit only strengthens what we have been doing. As security agencies, we must continue to leverage our collaboration to tackle the challenges confronting our nation”, the AIG stated.

The visit concluded with an interactive session between senior officers of both agencies, underscoring their shared commitment to protecting national interests.