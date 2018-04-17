Custom Command Generates N300m as Excise Duty, Intercepts N58m Contraband

The Ogun State Area Command of the Nigerian Custom Service (NCS) has declared that the command generates an average of N300 million on excise duty, monthly, and that the increase in the number of manufacturing companies operating in the state are yielding results in terms of revenue being generated by government, according to Sani Madugu, The Area Commander.

Mr. Madugu, who addressed journalists at the State Area Command Headquarters in Abeokuta recently, noted that revenue coming from manufacturing activities in form of excise duty to Customs could be more than N300 million monthly if all the manufacturing pay rightly and regularly.

He also lauded Governor Ibikunle Amosun-led government in the state for working on all economic parameters that improve on ease of doing business, which in return, attract more foreign direct investments on daily, saying Nigeria Customs Service would continue to combat all forms of importation that negatively affect Nigeria economy and investments in the country.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service has also intercepted 1,963 bags of rice concealed in two trucks with duty paid value of N21.5 million and means of conveyance (the two trucks) with duty paid value of N37 million, the imported goods were seized since the goods were smuggled into the country in contravention of government extant laws and policies.

Mr. Madugu also stated that Customs seized Cannabis Sativa also known as Indian Hemp which was carefully concealed in a sack and conveyed with motorbike, but he confirmed that the Indian Hemp would be handed over to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) whose statutory obligations fall within the purview of narcotic drugs.