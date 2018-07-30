Crypto Market Cap Records Minor Decline, Bitcoin Retains Position

Sunday, July 29: crypto markets have seen diverging trends over a 24 hour period, with nine out of the ten top cryptocurrencies by market cap slightly in the green, according to Coinmarketcap.

Bitcoin (BTC) is slightly up by less than one percent over the past 24 hours and is trading at around $8,206 at press time, with an intraday high of $8,285. The major cryptocurrency reached as high as $8,431 this week, following the crypto market rebound that started in mid-July. Holding the some of the biggest gains among the top ten coins over the past week, Bitcoin is now up almost 39 percent over the past month.

Bitcoin’s market dominance over altcoins also keeps growing, currently amounting to almost 47.5 percent.

Ethereum (ETH) is down a negligible percentage over a 24 hour period, trading at around $466 at press time. The top altcoin keeps fluctuating around $460, having seen its intraday high of $470. Over the past week, ETH reached its peak of $483 on July 25.

Total market cap is hovering around $297 billion by press time, after touching $304 billion earlier this week.