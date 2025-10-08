Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Active Footballer To Join Billionaires’ Club – Bloomberg

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has officially entered the billionaires’ club, becoming the first active player in football history to achieve this milestone, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bloomberg valued the 40-year-old Al-Nassr forward at an estimated $1.4 billion, based on his lifetime earnings, lucrative brand endorsements, and diversified investments. The report highlighted Ronaldo’s tax-free contract in Saudi Arabia and endorsement deals with Nike and Armani as key contributors to his immense wealth.

The publication’s latest index update, reported this week by BBC Sport and ESPN, confirms that Ronaldo’s wealth continues to rise following his two-year contract extension with Saudi club Al-Nassr, said to be worth more than $400 million. The new deal keeps the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the Saudi Pro League until after his 42nd birthday.

Speaking to Canal 11, Ronaldo dismissed suggestions of retirement, despite family pressure to call time on his record-breaking career.

“People, especially my family, say: ‘It’s time for you to stop. You’ve done everything.’ But I still feel capable of achieving more,” he said. “I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, but I’m not done yet. I still enjoy playing, contributing to my team, and competing at the highest level.”

Ronaldo, who holds the world record for most international goals with 141 strikes in 223 appearances, added that he remains motivated by competition and the desire to inspire younger players.

He also received the Prestige Award at the Portugal Football Globes on Tuesday.

“This isn’t a career-end award,” Ronaldo stated. “It’s recognition of many years of commitment and ambition. Competing with the younger generation excites me. I still have the same hunger to win.”

Bloomberg’s assessment cements Ronaldo not just as one of the greatest footballers in history, but also as one of the most successful athletes-turned-entrepreneurs globally, crossing the billion-dollar threshold while still active on the pitch.