NMA delegates suspend president, set up caretaker committee

Key points

Nigerian Medical Association suspends National President Bala Audu.

Decision taken at Emergency Delegates Meeting attended by representatives from 23 states and FCT.

Caretaker committee led by Ekpe Phillips to oversee affairs pending elections.

Main story

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has suspended its National President, Prof. Bala Audu, over alleged violations of the association’s constitution.

The decision was reached on Wednesday during an Emergency Delegates Meeting (EDM) in Abuja, which had in attendance 63 delegates, including chairmen and secretaries from 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The development follows growing concerns among members over the disqualification of six aspirants from contesting national offices ahead of the association’s Annual General Meeting scheduled to hold in Kano from April 27 to May 3.

The affected aspirants were reportedly disqualified by the National Officers Committee (NOC) on grounds of incomplete documentation.

The issues

The crisis centres on disagreements over the conduct of the upcoming elections, with some members questioning the transparency and adherence to due process in the disqualification of candidates.

Efforts at resolving the dispute through internal consultations reportedly failed, prompting the convening of the emergency meeting.

What’s being said

Delegates at the meeting resolved to constitute a caretaker committee, led by Dr Ekpe Phillips, to manage the affairs of the association pending elections and further review.

They also voted to allow the previously disqualified aspirants to participate in the election, citing the need for fairness and adherence to established procedures.

Dr Emeka Ayogu, Chairman of NMA-FCT, said the meeting became necessary after earlier dialogue efforts did not yield results.

“We want an association that remains united and focused on members’ welfare,” he said.

Similarly, Dr Umezurike Ikechukwu urged stakeholders to prioritise stability, noting the association’s history of orderly leadership transitions.

What’s next

The caretaker committee is expected to oversee the association’s activities leading up to the Annual General Meeting and elections.

The issues surrounding the disqualification of aspirants will also undergo further review through internal mechanisms.

Bottom line

The suspension of the NMA president highlights internal tensions over electoral processes, with delegates moving to restore stability and ensure a transparent transition ahead of upcoming elections.