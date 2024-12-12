COWA PTML Organises Mental Health And Medical Outreach To Address Emotional Well-being

The Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA), Port and Terminal Multiservice Ltd. (PTML) Chapter, organised a one-day mental health and medical outreach to address the physical and emotional challenges faced by families of Customs officers.

The event, spearheaded by the COWA Chairperson, Mrs. Maureen Daniyan, on Thursday, 12 December 2024, marked a significant shift from traditional women’s empowerment programs, focusing instead on mental well-being as the foundation for personal and family stability.

In her opening remarks, Mr. Aniyan emphasized the importance of prioritising mental health alongside physical health.

“I am truly delighted to be part of this initiative. While we know how to handle physical ailments like headaches or malaria, challenges with the mind or emotions often leave us uncertain. This program is designed to address both physical and mental health concerns comprehensively,” she explained.

She further highlighted how the outreach aligns with the vision of the COWA National President, Mr. Ikelomo Adeniyi, who has prioritised mental health in recent initiatives.

“We brought in experts today to identify the causes of mental health issues and provide strategies to cope effectively. The goal is to ensure we remain pillars of support in our homes, especially when our spouses face workplace stress or long absences due to duty postings. As mothers, we bridge the gap, enabling our families to reconnect seamlessly.”Mrs.

Daniyan acknowledged the paradigm shift from usual financial or physical empowerment initiatives to mental health awareness. “Without sound mental health, other pursuits like financial stability or physical well-being become difficult to sustain. This outreach is a call to action to pay attention to an often-overlooked aspect of our lives,” she noted.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Tenny Daniyan, also addressed attendees, shedding light on the prevalence and causes of mental health challenges.

“Mental health issues are widespread. Fear of existence, frustration, and anxiety about overcoming illnesses are among the leading causes. These often manifest as anger or other emotional reactions,” he remarked.

He revealed startling statistics, noting that “30 percent of Nigerians have mental health issues, which means one in three individuals lives with some form of mental disability.”

The Comptroller praised the programs as insightful and practical. “It has been both instructive and enlightening. We have learned valuable lessons on managing our emotions and stress effectively,” he said.

Expressing his gratitude to the organisers, COWA, he added, “The program is a blessing. It has encouraged us to reflect on ourselves and seek God’s guidance in challenging times. I commend the COWA leadership for their thoughtfulness and pray for divine care and support for everyone as we cast our burdens upon the Lord.”

The event successfully featured psychological experts who delivered in-depth lectures on mental health disorders, their causes, and management strategies.

By Wada Ibe