CONMMEP to examine role of port and Customs reforms in Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy target

Key Points

The Congress of Nigerian Maritime Media Practitioners (CONMMEP) will hold its annual conference on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The conference will examine how digital reforms in the marine and blue economy could support Nigeria’s goal of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Port and Customs modernisation, maritime security and private investment will be central to the discussions.

Captain Warredi Enisuoh of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited will speak on protecting critical maritime assets and infrastructure.

The organisers want government agencies and private investors to identify opportunities in maritime surveillance, logistics and sustainable resource management.

Main Story

The Congress of Nigerian Maritime Media Practitioners (CONMMEP) will bring policymakers, regulators and industry leaders together in Lagos on 25 November to examine how modernising ports and Customs operations could help Nigeria reach its $1 trillion economy target by 2030.

CONMMEP is organising the conference in collaboration with the Network of Nigerian Maritime Journalists (NNMJ). The programme will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The theme is “Leveraging the Digital Transformation of Nigeria’s Marine and Blue Economy to Achieve the $1 Trillion Economy Target by 2030.” Chief Hakeem Olanrewaju will chair the conference, with Dr Obiora Madu as chief guest speaker and Dr Eugene Nweke as moderator.

The Issues

The organisers say Nigeria has yet to realise the full economic potential of its ports, shipping, fisheries, offshore energy and coastal infrastructure. They identify these sectors as sources of jobs and foreign investment that could also help Nigeria compete in global trade.

Delegates will examine how digital technology can improve port operations and Customs procedures. They will also consider how to protect maritime infrastructure, attract private capital and manage marine resources as commercial activity expands.

What’s Being Said

In its conference announcement, CONMMEP said the meeting would focus on policy reforms and investment opportunities. It identified digital infrastructure, maritime surveillance and logistics as areas where government agencies and businesses could work together.

Captain Warredi Enisuoh, Executive Director, Operations and Technical, at Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, will lead the security discussion. His presentation, “Securing the Blue Economy’s Critical Assets and Infrastructure: The Tantita Example,” will draw on the company’s experience in protecting maritime assets.

What’s Next

Maritime administrators and technology experts are expected to join policymakers, regulators and business leaders at the conference. The organisers have named CONMMEP patrons Dr Rafiu Ladipo and Dr Azubuike Majesty Nwanaayoeze, alongside its partners Dr Azeez Mustapha and Nze Chidiogo Okpara, as guests of honour.

Bottom Line

For Nigeria’s maritime sector, the practical question behind the $1 trillion target is which reforms and investments will make a difference at the ports and along the coast. CONMMEP wants the November meeting to identify where government action and private investment can improve trade, protect infrastructure and support long-term growth.