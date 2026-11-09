Key Points

Enugu Air plans to commence international flights to London Gatwick Airport on December 10, 2026.

The airline will operate four weekly flights using an Airbus A330-200 aircraft under an ACMI arrangement.

The service will be operated through a partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation.

The new route is expected to improve international travel options for passengers in Enugu and other South-Eastern states.

Passenger demand, competitive fares and operational reliability will determine the commercial success of the London route.

Main Story

Enugu Air, one of Nigeria’s newest airlines, has announced plans to commence international flight operations to London Gatwick Airport on December 10, 2026, in a move expected to improve travel connections between the South-East and the United Kingdom.

The Enugu State-owned airline said tickets for the new service were already available for booking, with four weekly flights planned under an operational partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation.

The announcement, contained in a statement made available to The PUNCH over the weekend, represents a significant expansion of the airline’s operations barely 17 months after its establishment on July 7, 2025.

According to the airline, the international route forms part of the Enugu State Government’s strategy to strengthen global connectivity and position the state as a regional aviation and commercial hub.

The London service will operate using an Airbus A330-200 aircraft sourced from Portugal-based EuroAtlantic Airways.

The aircraft will be deployed under an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) arrangement, which allows an airline to obtain an aircraft together with its crew, maintenance and insurance services from another operator.

The arrangement will enable Enugu Air to commence long-haul international operations without immediately acquiring its own wide-body aircraft.

However, the airline has yet to announce the specific departure days and flight times for the service.

Enugu Air Chief Executive Officer, Tolu Ita, described the planned London operation as an important milestone in the airline’s development and Governor Peter Mbah’s ambition to connect Enugu with international markets.

He said the service would provide passengers from the South-East with a more convenient international departure option, particularly those who currently travel to Lagos or other cities to access overseas flights.

The airline expects the route to serve business travellers, students, tourists and Nigerians living in the United Kingdom who regularly travel between both countries.

The Issues

Despite the opportunities presented by the new route, Enugu Air will face important commercial and operational considerations as it enters the competitive international aviation market.

One major issue is the ability to attract enough passengers to sustain four weekly flights, particularly as established airlines already operate services connecting Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Ticket prices will also influence passenger demand. Travellers will consider affordability, flight schedules, baggage allowances and overall convenience when choosing between Enugu and alternative departure airports.

Another important consideration is the airline’s connecting flight arrangements.

Passengers travelling from other South-Eastern states will need convenient domestic connections to Akanu Ibiam International Airport. Clear arrangements for baggage transfers, ticketing and connecting flights will also be important for travellers making onward journeys.

The airline’s reliance on an ACMI arrangement provides an opportunity to enter the international market without purchasing its own long-haul aircraft. However, maintaining consistent operations and coordinating the partnership will be essential to delivering a reliable service.

What’s Being Said

Ita said the London operation would help make Akanu Ibiam International Airport a more convenient departure point for international passengers.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Omni-Blu Aviation, Akinola Olateru, said the partnership was designed to strengthen Nigeria’s international aviation connections and create additional travel opportunities between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Similarly, Enugu Air’s Chief Operating Officer, Ugonna Agubuokwu, highlighted the importance of operating four weekly flights.

According to him, the frequency would give passengers greater flexibility when planning their journeys and travelling between the two countries.

The proposed route is also expected to support Enugu State’s efforts to attract investment, encourage tourism and strengthen connections with Nigerians living abroad.

What’s Next

With December 10 set as the proposed commencement date, attention will now turn to the airline’s preparations for the launch.

Passengers will be looking for further details on flight schedules, departure times, ticket prices, baggage policies and connecting arrangements.

The airline will also need to ensure that its operational partnership delivers consistent services and that passengers can access reliable booking and customer support.

The success of the route could create opportunities for further international expansion and strengthen Enugu’s position as an aviation gateway for the South-East.

Bottom Line

Enugu Air’s planned London Gatwick service represents an important development for international connectivity in South-Eastern Nigeria.

For passengers who have traditionally travelled to Lagos or other cities before flying to the United Kingdom, the new route could reduce the inconvenience of accessing international flights.

However, launching an international route is only the beginning. Affordable fares, reliable schedules, strong passenger demand and efficient connecting services will determine whether Enugu Air can turn its London expansion into a sustainable commercial operation.