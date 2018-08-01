Computer Village May Relocate Before December

The proposed plan by the Lagos State Government to relocate computer village, Nigeria’s largest information and communications technology market, from Ikeja to Katankowa may pan out before the year runs out, an inside source said.

“I had told you earlier that the plans to relocate to Katangowa is likely not to hold, but with what we are seeing now, the entire market might relocate before the year ends,” the source said.

According to the source, there have been several meetings held by Computer Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN) in the market with the outcomes looking very promising.

“In fact they are also meeting on Thursday, August 2, 2018, although we are not excited by the relocation because Ikeja is central. Nobody wants to leave here” the source said.

Before now, the Lagos state government had issued an order for the relocation of the market as part of measures to address infrastructural challenges in the state capital. It plans to designate the present computer village as a residential area.