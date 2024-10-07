COMPLETE LIST: All Energy Items Excluded From VAT From Minister Of Finance

As part of its attempts to reduce prices, the federal government recently granted VAT exemptions for a variety of energy goods, including diesel, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and electric vehicles.

According to Finance Minister Wale Edun, these initiatives are intended to reduce the cost of living, improve energy security, and accelerate Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy sources.The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and other agencies would no longer collect VAT on 63 products, according to an official Gazette from the Ministry of Finance titled “VALUE ADDED TAX (MODIFICATION) ORDER, 2024.”

According to the official Gazette, the exclusion of VAT from Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also called diesel would become effective from October 1, 2024, while other items would be implemented by the relevant agency with approval from the Minister of Finance.  

The VAT rate in Nigeria is 7.5% according to 2020 and excludes businesses with less than N25 million turnover in one year.  

The 69 items are 

  1. CNG/LPG Dual Fuel Vehicles  
  2. Dedicated LPG Vehicles and CNG/LPG Dual Fuel Vehicles 
  3. Parts, and semi-knocked down units (for assembly) of CNG and LPG Buses 
  4. Parts, and semi-knocked-down units (for assembly) of Electric  Vehicles 
  5. Electric Vehicles 
  6. Electric Vehicles Battery 
  7. Electric Vehicles Charging System 
  8. Electric Vehicle Solar Charging System 
  9. LPG/CNG Conversion Kits 
  10. CNG Cylinders. 
  11. CNG Cascades 
  12. CNG Dispensers 
  13. Gas Generators 
  14. CNG Trucks (Bobtails and Bridgers; fixed axle and semi-trailers) 
  15. Steel Pipes 
  16. Steel Valves & Fittings 
  17. SS Tubes & Fittings 
  18. Storage Tanks (all sizes)  
  19. Regulators 
  20. CNG Pumps and Compressors (all types)  
  21. Steel  
  22. Pressure Relief Valves  
  23. Hydraulic press/Rolling machine  
  24. Heat Treatment Equipment  
  25. Liquid Level Guage  
  26. Pumping Housing and Motors  
  27. Regulator Body  
  28. Pressure Guage  
  29. Truck Chassis 
  30. Metering and Measuring Equipment (including weighbridges, filling scales) 
  31. Dispensing equipment (dispensing scales, nozzles, gas filling systems) 
  32. Safety Features (emergency shutoff valves, pressure relief valves, excess flow valves, breakaway couplings,quick release couplings) 
  33. Gas water heaters  
  34. Gas burners for industry  
  35. Gas boilers  
  36. Gas washing machines and dryers (launderettes) Household or laundry-type washing machines, including machines which both wash and dry. 
  37. CNG, LPG and Cyrogenic Tubes, pipes and hoses, and fittings thereof (for example joints, elbows, flanges) of plastics. 
  38. CNG truck heads  
  39. Gas Leak Detectors  
  40. Gas air conditioners  
  41. Cylinder refurbishment equipment  
  42. Blending skid/unit. 
  43. Odourizing unit  
  44. Chromatography unit (GC)  
  45. LNG Liquefying Equipment, Heat Exchangers, LNG Vapourizers, Regassification Plant, Liquefied CNG, Compression Terminals.  
  46. LNG Plant, Machinery, Pumps, Compressors, Filters (Including Gas Filters), Weighing Machines, Valves & Equipment.  
  47. Cyrogenic Storage Tanks, Liquefied CNG Conversion tanks  
  48. Pipes, Piping Fittings, Flanges used for Liquefied Natural Gas processing 
  49. Electrical Equipment, including Cables for Liquefied Natural Gas processing 
  50. Stell Plates, Angles, Bars for Liquefied Natural Gas Processing 
  51. LNG Related Chemicals  
  52. Biogas Digester  
  53. Biogas Compressor  
  54. De-sulphurization units 
  55. Dryer  
  56. Distillation columns for processing biofuels  
  57. Bio-ethanol refinery equipment  
  58. Fermentation Tanks  
  59. Biofuel related Chemicals, Enzymes and Reagents 
  60. Liquefied Petroleum Gas  
  61. Compressed Natural Gas  
  62. Feed Gas  
  63. Automotive gas oil  
