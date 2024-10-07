COMPLETE LIST: All Energy Items Excluded From VAT From Minister Of Finance

As part of its attempts to reduce prices, the federal government recently granted VAT exemptions for a variety of energy goods, including diesel, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and electric vehicles.

According to Finance Minister Wale Edun, these initiatives are intended to reduce the cost of living, improve energy security, and accelerate Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy sources.The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and other agencies would no longer collect VAT on 63 products, according to an official Gazette from the Ministry of Finance titled “VALUE ADDED TAX (MODIFICATION) ORDER, 2024.”

According to the official Gazette, the exclusion of VAT from Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also called diesel would become effective from October 1, 2024, while other items would be implemented by the relevant agency with approval from the Minister of Finance.

The VAT rate in Nigeria is 7.5% according to 2020 and excludes businesses with less than N25 million turnover in one year.

The 69 items are