COMPLETE LIST: All Energy Items Excluded From VAT From Minister Of Finance

As part of its attempts to reduce prices, the federal government recently granted VAT exemptions for a variety of energy goods, including diesel, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and electric vehicles.
According to Finance Minister Wale Edun, these initiatives are intended to reduce the cost of living, improve energy security, and accelerate Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy sources.The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and other agencies would no longer collect VAT on 63 products, according to an official Gazette from the Ministry of Finance titled “VALUE ADDED TAX (MODIFICATION) ORDER, 2024.”
According to the official Gazette, the exclusion of VAT from Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also called diesel would become effective from October 1, 2024, while other items would be implemented by the relevant agency with approval from the Minister of Finance.
The VAT rate in Nigeria is 7.5% according to 2020 and excludes businesses with less than N25 million turnover in one year.
The 69 items are
- CNG/LPG Dual Fuel Vehicles
- Dedicated LPG Vehicles and CNG/LPG Dual Fuel Vehicles
- Parts, and semi-knocked down units (for assembly) of CNG and LPG Buses
- Parts, and semi-knocked-down units (for assembly) of Electric Vehicles
- Electric Vehicles
- Electric Vehicles Battery
- Electric Vehicles Charging System
- Electric Vehicle Solar Charging System
- LPG/CNG Conversion Kits
- CNG Cylinders.
- CNG Cascades
- CNG Dispensers
- Gas Generators
- CNG Trucks (Bobtails and Bridgers; fixed axle and semi-trailers)
- Steel Pipes
- Steel Valves & Fittings
- SS Tubes & Fittings
- Storage Tanks (all sizes)
- Regulators
- CNG Pumps and Compressors (all types)
- Steel
- Pressure Relief Valves
- Hydraulic press/Rolling machine
- Heat Treatment Equipment
- Liquid Level Guage
- Pumping Housing and Motors
- Regulator Body
- Pressure Guage
- Truck Chassis
- Metering and Measuring Equipment (including weighbridges, filling scales)
- Dispensing equipment (dispensing scales, nozzles, gas filling systems)
- Safety Features (emergency shutoff valves, pressure relief valves, excess flow valves, breakaway couplings,quick release couplings)
- Gas water heaters
- Gas burners for industry
- Gas boilers
- Gas washing machines and dryers (launderettes) Household or laundry-type washing machines, including machines which both wash and dry.
- CNG, LPG and Cyrogenic Tubes, pipes and hoses, and fittings thereof (for example joints, elbows, flanges) of plastics.
- CNG truck heads
- Gas Leak Detectors
- Gas air conditioners
- Cylinder refurbishment equipment
- Blending skid/unit.
- Odourizing unit
- Chromatography unit (GC)
- LNG Liquefying Equipment, Heat Exchangers, LNG Vapourizers, Regassification Plant, Liquefied CNG, Compression Terminals.
- LNG Plant, Machinery, Pumps, Compressors, Filters (Including Gas Filters), Weighing Machines, Valves & Equipment.
- Cyrogenic Storage Tanks, Liquefied CNG Conversion tanks
- Pipes, Piping Fittings, Flanges used for Liquefied Natural Gas processing
- Electrical Equipment, including Cables for Liquefied Natural Gas processing
- Stell Plates, Angles, Bars for Liquefied Natural Gas Processing
- LNG Related Chemicals
- Biogas Digester
- Biogas Compressor
- De-sulphurization units
- Dryer
- Distillation columns for processing biofuels
- Bio-ethanol refinery equipment
- Fermentation Tanks
- Biofuel related Chemicals, Enzymes and Reagents
- Liquefied Petroleum Gas
- Compressed Natural Gas
- Feed Gas
- Automotive gas oil